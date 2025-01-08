Stuart Young to Replace Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Dr Keith Rowley expressed confidence in Stuart Young and said that he is competent enough to take up the roles and responsibilities of Prime Minister.

Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Young is all set to replace Dr Keith Rowley as the Prime Minister, who announced to resign in the coming months. The announcement was made by Dr Rowley on Monday at a villa in Plantation's estate following the conclusion of a 2-day cabinet retreat in Tobago.

Shedding light on Young being selected as the new Prime Minister, Dr Rowley said that he has received majority of support from the members of the party. He added that the choices for the Prime Minister were Energy Minister, Stuart Young and Minister of Planning and Development, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson. Dr Rowley said that the Parliamentary Caucus placed their respective votes and with the majority, Minister Young was selected as the successor of PM Keith Rowley.

Dr Keith Rowley expressed confidence in Stuart Young and said that he is competent enough to take up the roles and responsibilities of Prime Minister. He added that he has no doubt in the abilities of Minister Young. Dr Rowley said that Minister Young’s experience, dedication and commitment to the people of Trinidad and Tobago will ensure that during the period that he has the responsibility for being Prime Minister, he will continue to put the interests of the people of Trinidad and Tobago’s first.

Newly appointed Prime Minister extended gratitude

Following his election as the new Prime Minister, Energy Minister Stuart Young extended gratitude to all his parliamentary colleagues for the confidence they have expressed in him. The Minister also thanked Dr Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for his continued and exemplary leadership in guiding them through a historic process.

Minister Young expressed pride on being a member of the People’s National Movement (PNM). He added that they are looking forward to working tirelessly not only with all of the members but also with citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. Minister Young reiterated his commitment to work towards the building of the country and ensuring its future success.

PM Keith Rowley’s commitment before coming out of office

PM Keith Rowley said that he needs to do a couple of things, before he comes out of the office. He mentioned about the CARICOM meeting in Barbados on 19th February and said that that he is busy with some matter before he wraps up his tenure. “I don’t want to just walk away and leave things that I could do easily for somebody else to do.”

Dr Rowley will also step down as political leader of the PNM, though he noted that this transition will be addressed by the party later in the year. In the meantime, Dr. Rowley stated that he has no regrets about his time in office. “I have not been always successful with everything I have embarked upon. But I think by and large, I would like to believe that I was able to contribute not only to my life so that my children could have a country in which they can be proud and can have an opportunity to be good citizens.”

Minister Stuart Young's political career

The Energy Minister Stuart Young served as a Temporary Opposition Senator during the 4th Session of the 10th Republican Parliament. Later, in September 2015, he became the democratically elected Member of Parliament in the House of Representatives for Port-of-Spain North. He is currently serving his duties as the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries. He will later perform his duties as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.