American Airlines plane collision with military helicopter stirs suspicion; accident or a well planned move?

A collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a military helicopter resulted in the death of around 18 passengers on board. The aircraft was carrying around 64 people, including 60 passengers and 4 crew members. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, as emergency personnel from multiple agencies continue the search for possible survivors.

The collision is reported to occur on Wednesday around 9 pm local time near Washington's Ronald Reagan Airport. As per the reports, the American Eagle Flight 5342, which was departed from Wichita, Kansas was on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National when it collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. The US Army Black Hawk helicopter had a crew of three and was not carrying any VIPs, said a US defence official.

Soon after the incident, around 300 first responders conducted a search at the freezing Potomac River where the aircraft crashed. The airport also announced to halt all the takeoffs and landings; therefore, the airport has also been asked to shut down till 11:00 am of Thursday.

Netizen's reaction on plane crash – Termed it conspiracy

After the incident went viral on social media, the citizens are sharing their perspectives about the plane crash as they described it as a well laid conspiracy. An individual took to his social media handle and wrote, “Close-up of crash. This does not look like an accident to me. The helicopter appears to fly horizontally directly into the plane. There does not appear to be any vertical movement by the helicopter.”

Another person said, “How does one of the most advanced military helicopters in the world crash directly into a plane with clear conditions? I could understand if it was foggy, heavily snowing, or a rain storm, but it’s a clear night. The Blackhawk flies directly into the American Airlines plane.”

A user also said that the crash doesn’t look like an accident but appeared as it was intentionally trying to hit the other. A user said, “This military helicopter allegedly struck an American Airlines flight intentionally at high speed. Helo’s flight path had three close calls with other aircraft prior to the collision. It appears like it was intentionally trying to hit the other.”

US President Donald Trump reaction on plane crash

The President of USA, Donald Trump released a statement following the accident, stating “The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a clear night, the lights in the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down or turn.”

“Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. Not Good.”