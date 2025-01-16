St Kitts launches measures under Sustainable Road Safety Project with vision to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2030

This crucial step was undertaken by the Committee of the project following the horrific road accident, that caused the death of a young boy and severe injuries to Kadedra Lewis.

With a vision to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities to zero by 2030, the Sustainable Road Safety Project, launched by the Government, implemented 4 crucial measures. These measures were a part of the broader strategy of the Committee to reduce the alarming number of fatal motor vehicle collisions and improve road safety across the nation.

This crucial step was undertaken by the Committee of the project following the horrific road accident, that caused the death of a young boy and severe injuries to Kadedra Lewis, the reigning Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen. This project is led by Attorney General Garth Wilkin who has provided some significant recommendations, in order to avoid road accidents and fatalities in future.

Four crucial measures to be followed by Sustainable Road Safety Project

These crucial measures have been taken by the authorities following an in-depth analysis of traffic accident data in St Kitts and Nevis. The measures to be taken by the Federation includes,

Construction of Speed Bumps in High-Risk Areas: The Committee aimed at constructing speed bumps in areas with frequent high-speed collisions with a vision to deter reckless driving and reducing vehicle speeds.

Amendment of Legislation for Automatic Ticketing Systems: New legislations will also be proposed, enabling the installation of high-tech automatic ticketing systems. These automatic ticketing systems would be installed with a vision to control speeding at notorious roads and penalizing drivers at traffic lights who run red lights.

Stiffer Penalties for Speeding and Dangerous Driving Violations: The Committee has also decided to amend some traffic laws, aiming to increase penalties for speeding, dangerous driving, and other offences. These laws will include provisions for demerit point deductions for violating traffic rules and suspension of driver’s licenses for severe or repeat violations.

Enhanced Road Markings and Signage at Roundabouts: The leader of the nation also focussed on improving navigation and safety, by making roundabouts throughout St Kitts and Nevis. These roundabouts would increase road markings and upgrade signage to guide drivers effectively and prevent accidents.

SRSP Committee committed to enhance overall road safety in St Kitts and Nevis

The Committee shed light on the Sustainable Road Safety Project and aimed at enhancing road safety in St Kitts and Nevis by implementing sustainable measures. Highlighting about their vision for St Kitts and Nevis, the Committee said that they aim to create a nation where road safety is paramount, traffic laws are respected, and infrastructure supports safe and efficient travel for all road users.

The SRSP Committee also urged all motorists and road users to follow all traffic laws, including speed limits, to exercise caution while driving. They emphasised on all the accidents occurred in recent years and referred it their commitment to making roads safer for everyone.

PM Terrance Drew on implementation of stringent measures

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew also emphasised on these crucial measures. He urged all the drivers to follow all the traffic regulations and laws in their vision of making St Kitts and Nevis, a safe and secure nation.