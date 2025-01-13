St Kitts and Nevis launches Budget Boost Wallet Programme with EC$1500 Financial aid

The funds provided through the programme will be used for essential expenses, excluding alcohol, tobacco, and cosmetics.

St Kitts and Nevis: The newly launched Budget Boost Wallet Programme (BBW) will provide EC$1500 direct financial assistance over the period of six months of 2025. The assistance will be provided to the individuals earning EC$5000 or less per month, credited through a JAD platform, starting from January.

The initial payments of the programme are reported to be credited before the end of January 2025. This ground-breaking initiative has been recently launched by the Government, aiming to provide economic relief and empowerment to all the citizens and residents of the Federation.

Services which will not come under Budget Boost Wallet Programme

As per the authorities, the funds provided through the programme will be used for essential expenses, excluding alcohol, tobacco, and cosmetics. Along with that, the fund will also be not used for the utility payments to the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and Nevis Housing & Land Development Corporation (NHLDC).

Qualification for Budget Boost Wallet Programme

To qualify for the Budget Boost Wallet Programme, there are certain steps which are required to be followed by the citizens including,

· Residing in St Kitts and Nevis

· Having total gross earnings of around EC$5000 or less in a month

· Having a valid and proper Social Security ID

· Having made at least one Social Security Contribution in week since 2024 Jan

The unemployed individuals are also eligible for availing the benefits of this programme. Exceptions include students who receive stipends while studying, such as teachers-in-training or nursing students.

If you already have a JAD Cash Wallet –

· If a person is participated in any Government assistance programme, using a JAD Cash Wallet such as Back-to-School Initiative or School Uniform Assistance Programme. Therefore, their existing information will be used to create Budget Boost Wallet.

· Following that, an individual will receive an email notification at the email address on file, once the Budget Boost Wallet has been activated.

· No registration is required for the process, and the profile can be updated if needed.

If you are New to JAD Cash –

· If a person has never been assigned or signed up for JAD Cash, you must register.

· Visit the registration link at https://budgetboostwallet.jad.cash

· The registration process is quick and easy.

PM Terrance Drew on Budget Boost Wallet Programme

Shedding light on the Budget Boost Wallet Programme, the Prime Minister Dr Drew said that this initiative will play a significant role in easing the financial burdens from the citizens of the country, especially the vulnerable households, ensuring a better quality of life for the residents of St Kitts and Nevis.

He added that Budget Boost Wallet is not just a programme of financial assistance but a statement and commitment of the government towards prioritizing the well-being of the citizens. The leader of the nation aimed at ensuring more money in the pockets of the citizens, helping them to meet their daily needs and reducing financial stress.