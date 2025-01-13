4-Month-Old Mekairi Edwards dies in Head-On Collision in St Kitts

The 4-month-old baby has been identified as Mekairi Edwards, who was along with his god-mother, Kadedra Lewis during the collision.

A 4-month-old boy from St Kitts and Nevis died on Saturday in a horrific road accident, held on the main road at Johnson's Long Path, Ross University.

The 4-month-old baby has been identified as Mekairi Edwards, who was along with his god-mother, Kadedra Lewis during the collision. The reigning Miss Nevis Culturama Swimwear Queen also sustained severe injuries, including two broken legs and other injuries on the body.

What actually happened

As per the reports, both the vehicles involved in a head-on collision were travelling in opposite directions, when the accident took place between 4:00 and 4:30 pm. The vehicle heading east toward Basseterre was operated by Glenkeet Richardson, resident of Wingfield Road, Old Road. Meanwhile, the westbound vehicle was driven by T’An Phipps from Farms Project, Sandy Point.

Following the accident, the police officers reached the crime spot and are conducting thorough investigation. According to the authorities, both drivers of the vehicles also sustained minor injuries, bruises and were therefore, taken to Joseph N. France Hospital. The passengers sitting in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, where Kadedra Lewis was taken for the emergency surgery, while, Edwards succumbed to his injuries just after the incident.

The authorities found the driver heading to east, Glenkeet Richardson guilty and arrested him on suspicion of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. Following the accident, the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force extended condolences to the family members of 4-month-old baby and all those affected by the incident.

PM Terrance Drew prioritizes road safety

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew also reacted on the accident and aimed at addressing all the issues related to accidents. The leader of the nation highlighted about the Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP), aiming to address traffic concerns.

PM Drew also extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in road accident. He also urged all the drivers to adhere to the traffic regulations. He reiterated the commitment of the government and aimed at addressing all the issues.

“The government remains committed to addressing these issues, but your cooperation is also essential to making our roads safer for everyone,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Implementation of four measures to reduce accident rate

The Interministerial Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP) Committee has also advised the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to implement four critical and urgent measures with a vision to reduce the alarming number of fatal motor vehicle collisions across the island. The measures include,

1. Construction of Speed Bumps in High-Risk Areas

2. Amendment of Legislation for Automatic Ticketing Systems

3. Stiffer Penalties for Speeding and Dangerous Driving Violations

4. Enhanced Road Markings and Signage at Roundabouts

All these measures are a part of the Committee’s broader strategy to improve road safety across the Federation.