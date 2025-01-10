St Kitts and Nevis records 70% drop in crime rate, says Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis marked a significant reduction of 70% in the crime rate in the last four months, as compared to the previous quarters. This major decline in the numbers of shootings and killings was unveiled by the Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew on Tuesday during the RoundTable.

While sharing the data, the Prime Minister called this major decline as one of the most “significant improvements” in the region. He also mentioned about the accusations and claims of “10 unintentional homicides”, circulating on social media and called it utterly ‘baseless’.

The Prime Minister addressed those narratives and urged the citizens to ignore this misleading information. He asked the citizens and stakeholders to celebrate the progress witnessed by the country rather than spreading and believing false information that are affecting the nation’s achievements negatively. He said that this is not the time to spread hatred or false information, but a time to celebrate young people and individuals who are choosing life

PM Terrance Drew credited 90-day anti-crime campaign

Prime Minister Dr Drew credited 90-day anti-crime campaign and extended gratitude to all the nation’s security forces and stakeholders involved in it. Emphasising on this campaign, he added that it has played a significant role in contributing to the substantial decline in violent crimes happening in the Federation. The Prime Minister asserted that this 90-day anti-crime campaign is a part of the broader Citizen Security Strategy implemented by the government of St Kitts and Nevis, with a vision to promote safety and security across the communities.

PM Drew said that this achievement is a collective effort of each person who has worked hard and tirelessly to sustain the momentum. “Whether you support this administration or another political party, this is your country. It is crucial that we protect and uphold the dignity of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The leader of the nation emphasised on the importance of crime and said that they are committed to implementing strategic measures under its Citizen Security Strategy with a vision to ensure to safeguard and protect the well-being of all citizens and residents of the Federation.