St Kitts and Nevis kicks off 2025 with Inaugural call of Odyssey of the Seas
13th of January 2025
St Kitts and Nevis kicked off 2025 with its first inaugural call of the year, Odyssey of the Seas on Saturday. The vessel brought around 4000 passengers to the Federation, leaving Port Zante sparkling in its wake.
The inaugural call of Odyssey of the Seas was celebrated with official plaque exchanges between the captain and local tourism officials, commemorating the ships' first visit. Shedding light on the arrival of Odyssey of the Seas, the Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson said that its arrival signals the beginning of a dynamic partnership that benefits both the local communities and the global cruise industry.
Passengers explored diverse attractions of St Kitts and Nevis
The passengers explored the diverse attractions of St Kitts and Nevis, including, cultural tours, authentic culinary experiences and shopping at local artisan markets, immersing them in the warmth and vibrancy of the nation. The visitors also explored the island’s rich offerings, including historical landmarks such as Brimstone Hill Fortress, and the scenic St. Kitts Scenic Railway.
The continuous increase in arrival of passengers is playing a significant role in enhancing the economic opportunities for the island, benefitting vendors, taxi operators, tour guides, local artisans and many others.
Arrival of Odyssey of Seas highlights growing appeal of St Kitts: Minister Marsha Henderson
The Tourism Minister, Marsha Henderson emphasised on the inaugural visit of Odyssey of the Seas. She said that its first-ever visit highlights the growing appeal of St Kitts and Nevis as a must-visit Caribbean destination. She reiterated the commitment and dedication of the tourism authority to continuing to make efforts with a vision to offer an exceptional experience to all their visitor.
She further went on to add about their fruitful partnerships with leading cruise lines, aiming to drive sustainable tourism growth.
Inaugural cruise calls welcomed by St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis welcomed several inaugural cruise calls in the last month, enhancing its reputation as a premier Caribbean cruise destination. The nation marked the inaugural visit of Explora II on 2nd December, 2024 and MSC Virtuosa on 4th December, 2024. The following day, country welcomed both the large vessels including, Norwegian Prima and Resilient Lady on December 5.
Focusing on the arrival of these vessels, the tourism minister said that these frequent inaugural visit highlights the vibrant cruise season for St Kitts and Nevis. She further shed light on their commitment to continuing to attract travellers and cruise lines with the charm, culture, and world-class facilities that St Kitts and Nevis offers.
