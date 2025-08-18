Tragic incident at hotel: Woman unknowingly gives birth, baby found dead in toilet

The woman said she was unaware of her pregnancy and only realised she had delivered a baby after experiencing severe abdominal pain and rushing to the washroom, where hotel security later discovered the situation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident unfolded at a hotel in Macoya, Trinidad, where a 20-year-old woman unknowingly gave birth to a baby boy in a toilet on Saturday, August 16, 2025 around 1:00 pm.

According to the reports, the emergency services were contacted but an ambulance never arrived and no response was given. The police officer advised the woman not to touch anything however, later the relatives of the woman arrived at the hotel and took her to the Mt. Hope Women's Hospital.

It was also revealed by the officials that the baby was in the toilet bowl for over two hours before being removed and was in the worst condition.

The doctor's report claimed that she was admitted with a deceased infant weighing 3,100 grams. Also, the baby was found with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and with a sigh of distress.

The doctors of the Mt. Hope Women’s Hospital officially pronounced the baby dead and further sent him to the hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.

The medical staff reported that the woman appeared to be confused about the birth of a baby and she was unaware of her pregnancy and citing irregular menstrual cycles.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

This incident raises concern about the emergency response system and the handling of such situations. Women are now urging them to go to the hospital as this incident scared them.