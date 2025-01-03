Trinidad and Tobago records first murder of 2025 despite State of Emergency

Even before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first murder for 2025, despite the ongoing State of Emergency. As per reports, the 39-year-old man was shot to death in his own home at Pepper Hill, Laventille Road, San Juan.

The victim has been identified as Keegan Barbour who was killed in a shooting incident. According to the relatives of the deceased, Barbour was asleep at home, when they heard some disturbing noises from his bedroom. When the authorities went inside the room, they found the 39-year-old man lying in some nearby bushes, bleeding from the wounds caused due to gunshot.

As per the sources, the armed men stormed the home of the deceased. The 39-year-old man tried to escape by running out of the home, but he was chased and killed by the suspect. The police officials were reported immediately regarding the matter who are investigating the situation. The suspect has not been identified yet by the authorities; however, they have ensured to held proper investigation, aiming to find the culprit.

Following the incident went viral on social media, the citizens of the nation slammed the authorities as well as the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. They termed State of Emergency as a ‘joke’ and are calling it ineffective. An individual said, “This is hilarious, State of Emergency is also not working for the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago, I don’t know what will work out for the development of the nation.”

An individual with Facebook handle said, “Big SOE and watch what happening ... this place is a joke.” “SOE ineffective without a curfew. What really wrong with this Government boy? They ain’t seeing the time that most of these heinous crimes are being committed. They living in Mars oh what,” wrote another user with handle, Ramjattan Gadar.

State of Emergency declared in Trinidad and Tobago

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has declared State of Emergency on Monday, 30th December, 2024, aiming to curb the increasing crime and violence in the country. The main motive of this initiative is to restore public safety and protect the citizens from crime related activities.

Under the regulations, the authorities can arrest any individual on suspicion of involvement in illegal activities without any warrant. They also have the authorities to conduct a search and enter both public and private premises as required.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 15 days and if the government decides to extend it beyond the period, then they will have to take an approval from the parliament and that will be required for a period of 3 months.