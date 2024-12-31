Trinidad and Tobago: State of Emergency declared in amid surge in crime and violence

According to the data, the 2024’s murder tally has surpassed to the total number of 623 in a population of 1.5 million, making Trinidad and Tobago one of the most violent nations in the Caribbean.

State of Emergency has been declared in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday following the continuous surge in crime crisis, with violence reaching alarming levels. The Government has therefore taken a vital step with a vision to restore public safety and curb the increasing violence in the communities of the nation.

Following the declaration of State of Emergency, the members of the defence force and police officers are out and about on the streets with a vision to tackle the increasing crime wave that has plagued the nation in recent months.

Total number of murders registered in Trinidad and Tobago

According to the data, the 2024’s murder tally has surpassed to the total number of 623 in a population of 1.5 million, making Trinidad and Tobago one of the most violent nations in the Caribbean. The data unveiled by Attorney General Stuart Young said the country recorded 61 murders in December alone.

The 2024 has been considered as the ‘deadliest year’ in Trinidad and Tobago, surpassing all the records witnessed in the last years. The homicides recorded in 2023 were 577 and 599 in 2022. The authorities highlighted about gang activity, illegal trading and smuggling of drugs, firearms and others weapons and said that these are the factors which have contributed to the crime wave.

Tobago, in particular, has also seen a record high of 26 homicides, with the most recent victim being 21-year-old Zachary Lindow. He was shot and killed some days before Christmas and his birthday.

Reason behind State of Emergency

Emphasising on the State of Emergency, Attorney General Stuart Young said that the decision came after a murder that took place on Saturday, resulted in a death in front of the Besson Street Police Station. After just a period of 24 hours, a reprisal shooting happened once again that left 5 people dead and 1 injured at Prizgar Lands Laventille.

This continuous increase in the crime cases led to the declaration of State of Emergency by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. Along with that, the authorities also mentioned about the incidents involving high-powered weapons such as AR 15 and AK 47 which are harming the innocent individuals and are posing significant risks to public safety. He added that these are the types of weapons that have the highest potential to inflict mass casualties on the public including innocents.

Timelines of State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago

The National Security Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds also emphasised the necessity of State of Emergency to address violent crime. He added that they have decided to declare public emergency with a vision to confront the criminals.

He added that the State of Emergency will remain in effect for 15 days as outlined in the constitution. If the government decides to extend it beyond this period, then the parliamentary approval will be required for an additional 3 months.

The SOE will also be monitored on daily basis. Minister Hinds further asserted that this state of emergency would be different to what occurred in 1990 and 2011.

The last time a State of Emergency was declared in Trinidad and Tobago was in 2011 and the application was limited to ‘hotspots of crime’ under the leadership of Kamla Persad- Bissessar.

Regulations to be followed during State of Emergency

The SOE declared in Trinidad and Tobago has been declared with a vision to address individuals who pose a threat to public safety, particularly those who are involved in criminal activities and the illegal usage of firearms.

Attorney General Stuart Young said that no curfews will be implemented and neither any public meetings nor marches will be restricted under the guidelines of State of Emergency.

He also mentioned about the authority to arrest any individual on suspicion of involvement in illegal activities without any warrant. Along with that, the police authorities will have the power to search and enter both public and private premise as required. The bail provisions will also be suspended under the regulations.

Attorney General Stuart Young asserted that by declaring State of Emergency, they do not aim to affect the national economy, rather protecting the citizens. Therefore, the netizens have also been warned to prepare for inconveniences due to increased police operations and the suspension of certain constitutional rights.