St Kitts and Nevis celebrates National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka, showcasing Culture and Talent to the World
20th of August 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island nation is marking its National Day at the 2025 Expo which will be held in Osaka, Japan today, on August 20. This event will feature music, dance, and culture from local artists of the Federation, providing them an international platform to display their talent to a global audience.
The Expo 2025 in Japan will welcome millions of guests from all over the world under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” This theme was presented by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Japan), which also aims to connect and empower lives.
A team of very talented performers from St Kitts and Nevis arrived in Osaka on August 16 and 17. the Federation’s energy, tradition, and creativity at the event. The Expo 2025 promises to highlight the nation’s unique rhythms, vibrant traditions, and boundless energy on one of the world’s most renowned events.
Highlights of the National Day at Expo 2025
The show will feature dynamic drum beats, fun dances, and vivid performances. Both local and international visitors will be attending the World Expo in Japan and will get to experience the true taste of Caribbean culture.
Also at the event, performing will be local talents, including dancers and musicians that will present a mix of genres which will feature tradition, passion and artistry. “Our goal is to represent St Kitts and Nevis in the most beautiful, dynamic, and creative way possible,” said one of the performers from the twin island nation.
The artist further added, “It’s going to be a lot of energy, a lot of music, and an unforgettable experience.” This celebration is a proud moment for St Kitts and Nevis.
This is a great achievement for St Kitts and Nevis. It will put the nation’s culture and spirit on the world map. The organizers are encouraging and inviting citizens at home to become a part of this proud moment as the national flag is carried to Japan.
St Kitts and Nevis celebrates National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka, showcasing Culture and Talent to the World
