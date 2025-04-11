MV Resilient Lady brings around 3K passengers on its maiden-call to Dominica

MV Resilient Lady brought around 3000 passengers to the shores of Dominica on its maiden call to the island on Wednesday, 9th April, 2025 at the Woodbridge Bay Port. Passengers onboard the vessels were warmly welcomed with lively cultural dance performances, showcasing and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the island nation.

Notably, the inaugural visit of the cruise ship was celebrated with a grand-welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. In attendance were representatives from the Discover Dominica Authority, Port Authority, Shipping Agent, the Mayor of Roseau and several personnels from the media. The tourism delegates presented plaques and exchanged a token of appreciation to commemorate the first-ever visit of MV Resilient Lady to Dominica.

Emphasising on the maiden-visit of MV Resilient Lady, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism described it as a significant milestone for the island. They noted that the arrival of such vessels and thousands of passengers outlines the growing popularity of Dominica among international visitors and the major cruise lines. They further praised the diverse offerings of the cruise ship and noted that its visit aligns with their agenda of positioning Dominica as a premier Caribbean destination.

Passengers enjoyed and explored diverse offerings of Dominica

Passengers onboard the vessel were treated with Dominica’s allure, including its rich culture, natural beauty and diverse tourism experience. The island continued to stand on itineraries, as the visitors received unique and cultural experiences while exploring the natural landscapes of Dominica. The visitors embarked on tours to various places, enjoying the vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

Shedding light on the remarkable surge in the arrival of visitors, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism expressed delight. They added that the arrival of thousands of visitors played a significant role in creating vital economic opportunities for the island. From vendors, taxi operators to tour guides, they all stand to benefit as they were busy the whole day in providing services to thousands of explorers.

MV Resilient Lady

MV Resilient Lady cruise ship is Virgin Voyages; third of four sister ships. The vessel was built in 1923 and weighs around 110K tons and has 1410 staterooms for upto 3102 passengers served by 1160 crew members. The cruise ship has 17 passenger decks with 9 cabins, known for diverse facilities and offerings.