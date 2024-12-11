Dominica gears up to welcome over 11,000 cruise visitors in one week

Dominica is all set to receive more than 11,000 cruise visitors within the next one week. As per reports, over 7 vessels are set to berth at different ports from 9th to 15th December, 2024. The Dominica Ministry of Tourism shared the thorough time-table of the cruise ships. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival […]

Dominica is all set to receive more than 11,000 cruise visitors within the next one week. As per reports, over 7 vessels are set to berth at different ports from 9th to 15th December, 2024.

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism shared the thorough time-table of the cruise ships. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of five ships from MV cruises and two from other company.

The shores of the country will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel to arrive each day in coming days, except 10th and 13th December, 2024.

The authorities said that they are looking forward to attract large number of visitors and showcasing diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality of the country.

“To all our Cruise Passengers, welcome to the Nature Island of the Caribbean! We hope you had an unforgettable day exploring our lush rainforests, waterfalls, and warm island vibes,” noted Dominica Ministry of Tourism.

Dominica’s Cruise Schedule

9 th December, 2024: MV Europa (408 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

11 th December, 2024: MSC Explora II (1000 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

11 th December, 2024: MV Star Pride (214 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

12 th December, 2024: MV Celebrity Summit (2452 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

14 th December, 2024: MS Vista (1250 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

14 th December, 2024: MV Vision of the Seas (2496 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

15th December, 2024: MV Aidaperla (3256 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

Dominica Tourism Authority aims to offer unforgettable experience

The Tourism Minister, Denise Charles Pemberton said that they are committed to ensure that all the passengers have an unforgettable experience. She added that they are looking forward to offer the exceptional offerings of the Nature Island, making the visit of every passenger memorable and comfortable.

She also highlighted about major investments made by the tourism authority, aiming to upgrade their infrastructure and facilities. The Minister asserted that they committed to ensure a top-tier experience to all their visitors, showcasing the best of Dominica.

The Cruise Season 2024-2025 kicked off in Dominica on 9th October, 2024 with the arrival of Celebrity Summit. Since then, the authorities have welcomed several vessels, bringing thousands of passengers to the country.

Minister Denise Charles said that they are expecting a vibrant and successful Cruise Season 2024-2025 for Dominica.