Dominica set to welcome over 11,000 cruise visitors this week

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 11,000 cruise visitors within the next one week. As per reports, around 13 vessels are set to berth at different ports of the country from 16th December to 22nd December, 2024.

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism shared the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of 8 ships from MV Cruises along some other liners.

The ports of Dominica will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day in coming days, except Friday, 20th December, 2024.

Emphasising on the arrival of cruises, the tourism authority said that they are looking forward to welcome large number of passengers to the island nation, making their visit to the country unforgettable.

Dominica’s Cruise Weekly Schedule (16th Dec – 22nd Dec, 2024)

16th December, 2024

MS Insignia (777 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

MV Royal Clipper (260 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

MV Star Flyer (180 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

17th December, 2024

SY Sea Cloud (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

18th December, 2024

MV Seven Seas Navigator (542 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

MV Marella Voyager (1904 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

MV Wind Spirit (156 passengers)

19th December, 2024

SY Sea Cloud II (300 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

MV Celebrity Summit (2452 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

21st December, 2024

MV Spirit of Adventure (999 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

22nd December, 2024

MSC Explora 1 (900 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

MSV Club Med II (312 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

Dominica welcomed 11k cruise visitors in last week

The Nature Isle welcomed more than 11, 000 visitors in the last week from 9th to 15th December, 2024. The tourism authority showcased the exceptional offerings of the country, providing an experience like no other to the visitors.

The Tourism Authority expressed their desire to attract more visitors in the week, welcoming thousands of visitors, fostering the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and diverse hotspots of the country.