Dominica launches affordable land sale, 250 lots offered at $5–$10 XCD per square foot

The Government of Dominica is offering multiple land lots located in various areas across the island.

Dominica: The Minister of Housing, Lands and Urban Development, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit has announced the sale of 250 pieces of land. These lots will be sold at a below market price, between $5 to $10 XCD per square foot. This initiative is introduced under the slogan “Buy to Build - Build to Join,” encouraging the citizens to purchase land and build homes in the country.

Wide range of locations available

The Government of Dominica is offering up lots of lands which are located in several areas across the island. These include - Hillsborough Gardens, Joe Burton, Jimmit, Plat Ma Pierre, Roseau, Warner, Union Estate, Canefield East, Cotton Hill, and Grandbay.

Notably, the large range of locations gives buyers many choices, from those who prefer to live in the city to those that prefer a more rural setting. This initiative is focused at supporting community growth and national development.

Moreover, the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Development is continuously working to make home ownership more affordable for the low-income citizens and families of Dominica.

In Dominica, owning land is seen as an important step toward family stability, as it also strengthens local communities. Also with this initiative, the government of Dominica is putting forward its vision to get more citizens to invest in their own future on the island.

Bookings and Application Process

Citizens can go to the 3rd Floor of the Financial Centre in Roseau, to visit the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Development for more information. Also they may call the Ministry at 767-266-3238 for any questions and direction with the process.

In addition, applications are also available online through the government’s e-Services portal at https://eservices.gov.dm. With very affordable prices and a wide range of locations across the island, this initiative is a great opportunity for many to own a piece of land in Dominica.