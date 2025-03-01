Caribbean Airlines launches extra flights with 'Pre-Summer Destination Deals' fares

Caribbean Airlines has announced extra flight services with fares starting as low as possible under the “Pre-Summer Destination Deals”, aiming to provide convenient and seamless travel service to the passengers. The booking period which started from 26th February will run through 7th March, 2025.

The benefits of the ongoing booking discounts can be availed by the passengers for travel between 28th April and 30th June, 2025. This offer introduced by the airline, will play a significant role in providing travellers an opportunity to explore places, they love within the Caribbean and North America. “Book today via our website, mobile app, Ticket Office, Call Centre or contact your travel agent,” said Caribbean Airlines.

Shedding light on this offer, the Caribbean Airlines aimed at attracting large number of visitors to the island. The authorities added that the flight services at lowest price is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to serve large number of passengers and making it accessible for them to traverse their favourite location at a reasonable price.

Additional flight services announced by Caribbean Airlines

The authorities of the airline have announced a new flight route between Trinidad and Curacao, with fares starting at USD124. The return flight from Curacao to Trinidad will cost as low as US$126. The travellers who are seeking to traverse between Trinidad and St. Maarten will also be given an opportunity to enjoy low fares, with flights from Trinidad to St Maarten will start from USD208, while the return flight will cost around USD218.

The flight from Trinidad to Puerto Rico will cost passengers at around USD142, while the fares of the return leg of flight from Puerto Rico to Trinidad will start as low as USD85. The flight services between Antigua and Puerto Rico will be offered at fares starting from USD166, while the return flight will cost travellers around US$149.

The Caribbean Airlines has also announced low fares for the flight services between Trinidad and Antigua. The fares of the flight services from Trinidad to Antigua will start at USD191, while the return flight will be available at USD149.

The authorities has also announced to offer services between Barbados and Puerto Rico, with fares starting at USD182, while the return flight will be available at US$97.