Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival to debut in 2025

The Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival is the newest cultural highlight introduced by the tourism authority of the country.

The inaugural ceremony for Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival has been announced to take place in April 2025, providing a 3-day entertainment package to the attendees.

The event scheduled for 17th, 19th and 20th April, 2025, at three different areas of the country will be conducted under the management of the Tobago Festivals Commission Limited.

What is Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival?

The Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival is the newest cultural highlight introduced by the tourism authority of the country.

The festival has been designed with a vision to allure music and culture enthusiasts, providing them an event filled with enthralling music, vibrant culture and essence of island nation.

Shedding light on the debut of Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival, the management of Tobago Festivals Commission Limited said that they are committed to offer a unique experience to all the attendees, featuring exceptional performances by world-class artists and talents.

They added that all the attendees will be offered an atmosphere that resonates with the rhythm of the island and soul of its citizens.

Whether you are drawn by the allure of live performance or the chance to indulge in Tobago’s vibrant culture, TRSF is poised to become a must-attend event for locals and visitors alike.

Schedule of Events for Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival

· Thursday, 17th April, 2025: Melodies from Heaven – Shaw Park Complex (6 pm)

· Saturday, 19th April, 2025: Buccoo Seafood Jazz – Buccoo Integrated Facility (5 pm)

· Sunday, 20th April, 2025: Fusion – Parade Grounds Dwight Yorke Stadium (5 pm)

Melodies From Heaven

The authorities will host a Gospel concert at Shaw Park Complex, ensuring to elevate the experience of all the attendees and enlightening their souls. Emphasising on Melodies From Heaven, the organizers noted that it is not just a concert but a divine encounter through music.

They have ensured to brought the event to life by world-class gospel artistes, a live mass choir and a visually stunning showcase of lights and sound, backed by a dynamic live band.

Buccoo Seafood Jazz

The Buccoo Seafood Jazz scheduled to take place in Buccoo Integrated Facility will indulge all the attendees with the delicious delicacies and lively music.

The tourism authority has extended an invitation to all the attendees to savour the finest seafood delicacies, explore a vibrant craft market and enjoy live music.

“Experience the perfect blend of food, music and Tobago’s enchanting charm – an evening you’ll never forget. Feel the beat and embrace the charm,” noted the organizers.

Fusion

The Fusion will held in Parade Grounds Dwight Yorke Stadium, immersing the attendees in a fusion of rhythms that will make them to dance, sway and indulge in the infectious energy of the night.

“From soulful melodies to electrifying beats, this show promises an ambience that perfectly captures the spirit of Tobago,” noted Tobago Festivals.

The organizers noted that Fusion is the perfect way to celebrate music and the unique vibe of Tobago.