Caribbean Airlines expands network with new daily flights Between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale

The airline announced about this new route following the re-introduction of Caribbean Airlines flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, 17th December, 2024.

Caribbean Airlines continues to broaden its network, announced daily flight services between Montego Bay, Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale, U.S.A, starting from March 2025.

Special Deal for passengers

These daily flight services between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale are available at a special deal of US$116.30 from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay. Meanwhile, the services from Montego Bay to Fort Lauderdale are priced at US$160.54.

These tickets are available and the passengers can book through the airline’s official website, mobile app, Ticket Offices, Call Centres or can contact the Travel Agent to secure their spot.

The booking period for this special deal was embarked on 20th December and is vailed till 31st December, 2024. The travel benefits of the currently ongoing booking discounts can be availed by the passengers in travel period between 7th March and 30th June, 2025.

Daily Flight Services

The Caribbean Airlines is offering 3 weekly flight services between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale on the days, including, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. However, these services will move to a daily service, effective from 7th March, 2025.

The complete schedule between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale as well as between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale,

· BW 31: Kingston – Fort Lauderdale: Departure Time (7:05 am) Arrival Time (9:10 am)

· BW 32: Fort Lauderdale – Montego Bay: Departure Time (10:55 am) Arrival Time (12:45 am)

· BW 33: Montego Bay – Fort Lauderdale: Departure Time (3:05 pm) Arrival Time (4:55 pm)

· BW 30: Fort Lauderdale – Kingston: Departure Time (6:40 pm) Arrival Time (8:35 pm)

Shedding light on this route between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale as well as Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale, the authorities of the airline noted that it will offer connectivity between both the Northern and Southern points of Jamaica to South Florida.

They noted that this route is a direct response to customer feedback, highlighting the dedication of the airlines to putting its customers at the heart of its operations.

CEO Garvin Medera on new route announced by Caribbean Airlines

The CEO of the Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera shed light on this new route between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale announced by them. He added that these flight services will play a significant role in contributing to bolstering of leisure and business markets, open vital options for the travellers.

He also expressed his desire to welcome large number of passengers onboard in order to provide them a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

He added that this new route is a part of the Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy, aiming to bring the Caribbean closer. CEO Medera noted that they are committed to connect families, friends, and businesses, while offering them with seamless travel options.