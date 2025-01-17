Caribbean Airlines reschedules flights after SpaceX Starship Test Flight Failure

SpaceX launched the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday but unfortunately, lost communication in the middle with the uncrewed upper stage of the rocket that continued into space.

Caribbean Airlines has announced a certain change in their operations after debris fell from the skies over Caribbean nations after the explosion of SpaceX's Starship on Thursday. These change in the operations will be valid for two days, including Thursday and Friday, aiming to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

As per reports, the SpaceX launched the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday but unfortunately, lost communication in the middle with the uncrewed upper stage of the rocket that continued into space. The launch turned out to be a failure as debris were seen over the Caribbean after SpaceX's Starship falls apart during a test flight over the Turks and Caicos.

However, Starship's upper stage, which is two meters taller than previous versions, successfully separated from the superheavy booster after about four minutes of flight as planned. Starship is the lead project in SpaceX's reusable launch system development program, which is part of the plan to colonize Mars. Following the incident, several flights in and out of the Caribbean have been affected. As per the details, around 20 flights changed their routes with a vision to avoid potential debris, including Caribbean Airlines.

Change in operations, announced by Caribbean Airlines

The aircraft BW 550, which was initially scheduled to operate from Port of Spain to John F Kennedy at 5:55 pm on Thursday, was rescheduled to 10:00 pm on the same day, with services expected to operate using BW 3550. Meanwhile, the other route between Port of Spain, Cheddi Jagan International Airport and John F Kennedy Airport, which was initially scheduled to operate at 3:35 pm was rescheduled to 11:30 pm, with services to be provided using BW 3526.

The aircraft routing from John F. Kennedy to Port of Spain, which was initially schedule to depart at 12:10 am has been rescheduled to 3:50 am, using BW 551. The other services of the airline have been announced to operate as per their regular schedule, ensuring seamless travel to all the passengers.