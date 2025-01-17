Caribbean Airlines reschedules flights after SpaceX Starship Test Flight Failure

SpaceX launched the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday but unfortunately, lost communication in the middle with the uncrewed upper stage of the rocket that continued into space.

17th of January 2025

Caribbean Airlines has announced a certain change in their operations after debris fell from the skies over Caribbean nations after the explosion of SpaceX's Starship on Thursday. These change in the operations will be valid for two days, including Thursday and Friday, aiming to ensure the safety and security of passengers. 

As per reports, the SpaceX launched the seventh test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday but unfortunately, lost communication in the middle with the uncrewed upper stage of the rocket that continued into space. The launch turned out to be a failure as debris were seen over the Caribbean after SpaceX's Starship falls apart during a test flight over the Turks and Caicos.

 However, Starship's upper stage, which is two meters taller than previous versions, successfully separated from the superheavy booster after about four minutes of flight as planned. Starship is the lead project in SpaceX's reusable launch system development program, which is part of the plan to colonize Mars. Following the incident, several flights in and out of the Caribbean have been affected. As per the details, around 20 flights changed their routes with a vision to avoid potential debris, including Caribbean Airlines. 

Change in operations, announced by Caribbean Airlines 

The aircraft BW 550, which was initially scheduled to operate from Port of Spain to John F Kennedy at 5:55 pm on Thursday, was rescheduled to 10:00 pm on the same day, with services expected to operate using BW 3550. Meanwhile, the other route between Port of Spain, Cheddi Jagan International Airport and John F Kennedy Airport, which was initially scheduled to operate at 3:35 pm was rescheduled to 11:30 pm, with services to be provided using BW 3526. 

The aircraft routing from John F. Kennedy to Port of Spain, which was initially schedule to depart at 12:10 am has been rescheduled to 3:50 am, using BW 551. The other services of the airline have been announced to operate as per their regular schedule, ensuring seamless travel to all the passengers. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

In picture: US Secretary of State - Anthony Blinken. (Credits: CNC3 Television, Trinidad and Tobago, Facebook)

Anthony Blinken meets Egyptian leaders, pushing for progress on ceasefire deal

7th of February 2024

Calls for ceasefire in Gaza ignored as Israel presses on. (Image Credits: UN News)

Ceasefire in Gaza unlikely as Hamas looks to exploit de-escalation

21st of November 2023

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) have reported two separate missing persons cases involving two teenage boys both aged 16 years. image credits: google images

Grenada: Authorities search for missing teenagers

7th of September 2023

Saint Lucia: New Beginnings Transit Home gets relaxation room for self-care treatment

Saint Lucia: New Beginnings Transit Home introduces relaxation room

6th of September 2023

Guyana: Labour Ministry shares concern on expected protest by Vigalstra Housing Cooperative Society Limited members || Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Labour

Guyana: Labour Ministry shares concern on expected protest by Vigalstra Housing Cooperative Society Limited members

21st of February 2023

St Kitts and Nevis reports 1 new COVID-19 case

No new case of COVID-19 reported in SKN

21st of February 2022

Venezuela starts vaccinating children between 2 to 11 years with Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine

9th of November 2021

Davie, Southwest Ranches teamed up to assist Haiti

13th of September 2021