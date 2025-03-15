Dominica: Scotts Head and Eggleston Housing Projects near completion

The Government of Dominica has been marking significant progress towards achieving their agenda of becoming the world’s first climate resilient nation. As part of its goal to provide safe, modern and resilient homes, the Government has announced a major update, marking the 99% completion of the Scotts Head Housing Project and 95% completion of the Eggleston Housing Project.

Sharing the information on her official Facebook handle, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Melissa Poponne Skerrit expressed excitement. She noted, “Exciting news! As part of our commitment to building resilient communities, the Scotts Head and Eggleston housing projects are nearing completion!”

As per reports, the completion of the Scotts Head Housing Project will play a significant role in providing 21 families with access to safe, modern and resilient homes. Meanwhile, the construction work at the Eggleston Community is 95% complete, which will provide shelter to 16 more families.

Minister Melissa Skerrit shed light on the handover ceremony and said that the beneficiaries will be presented with the keys after the completion of the respective projects, with the aim of enhancing and elevating the quality of life for the citizens of Dominica. The handover ceremony has been scheduled for March 2025, as announced by Minister Melissa Skerrit as part of her commitment to continuing the delivery of safe and modern homes for families across Dominica.

Emphasising on this handover ceremony, Minister Melissa Skerrit reiterated her commitment to uplift the overall aesthetics of the community. These housing are a part of their commitment to improve the housing stock in the community, ensuring that the people of the nation have a safe place to call home.

Dominica’s Modern Resilient Housing Project

The construction of these homes is a part of the Modern Resilient Housing Project initiative undertaken by the administration. Under this programme, the Government aims to build 5,000 new modern, climate-resilient homes for affected families, along with community facilities, health centres and modern infrastructure.

Out of which, the Government has already handed over more than 1500 homes to the hurricane-affected families and is making significant efforts towards achieving its target of 5000. Through these projects, the Government aims at creating greater community growth, promoting new community development and family growth and building a safe, modern and resilient homes in line with Dominica’s vision of becoming the world’s first climate resilient nation.