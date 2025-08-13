West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship kicks off in Trinidad and Tobago

The 2-Day Championship began on August 10 in Trinidad, following a two-group competition format.

The CWI Rising Stars Under 17 Championship started on Tuesday, August 12, in Trinidad and Tobago. The matches will be played in two formats – the 2-Day Championship and the 50-Over Cup Championship – and will run until September 2. It will give the young players several opportunities with crucial exposure to both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Competitions for the 2-Day Championship got underway under two-group format as teams arrived in Trinidad on August 10. Group A includes: Barbados, Jamaica, and hosts Trinidad and Tobago. Group B comprises: Windward Islands, Guyana, and Leeward islands Tropical Wave. Play on each day will begin at 10.00 am and conclude no later than 5.00 pm as the three rounds of 2-Day matches run from August 12 to August 21.

The 50-Over Cup Championship will then move from August 24 to September 1,where games are slated to commence at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4:40 p.m. The format for the event will have each of the six teams to play once against each other, totaling 5 rounds.

On September 1, there will be an awards function at the Couva Chamber of Commerce following the departure of the team for their respective nations the next day.

Rising Stars Under 17 Championship - Match Schedule

2-Day Championship Fixtures

Round 1 (Aug 12–13): Trinidad & Tobago face Barbados at Inshan Ali Park; Windward Islands meet Guyana at the National Cricket Centre; Leeward Islands Tropical Wave take on Jamaica at Pierre Road Recreation Ground.

Round 2 (Aug 16–17): Leeward Islands Tropical Wave v/s Windward Islands at Brian Lara Cricket Academy; Trinidad & Tobago meet Guyana at Queen's Park Oval; Barbados battle Jamaica at the National Cricket Centre (NCC).

Round 3 (Aug 20–21): Trinidad and Tobago take on Jamaica at the NCC; Guyana face Leeward Islands Tropical Wave at Inshan Ali Park; Barbados clash with Windward Islands at Queen’s Park Oval.

50-Over Cup Fixtures

Round 1 (Aug 24): Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana at Inshan Ali Park; Windward Islands vs Jamaica at Queen’s Park Oval; Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Barbados at NCC.

Round 2 (Aug 26): Jamaica vs Leeward Islands Tropical Wave at NCC; Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands at Gilbert Park; Barbados vs Guyana at Inshan Ali Park.

Round 3 (Aug 28): Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Guyana at Gilbert Park; Windward Islands vs Barbados at Inshan Ali Park; Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica at NCC.

Round 4 (Aug 30): Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands Tropical Wave at NCC; Jamaica vs Barbados at Gilbert Park; Windward Islands vs Guyana at Inshan Ali Park.

Round 5 (Sept 1): Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados at Gilbert Park; Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Windward Islands at Inshan Ali Park; Jamaica vs Guyana at NCC.