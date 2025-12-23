Jamaica records 43% drop in murders as year ends, but some areas still see rising crime

In some areas of Jamaica, the crime rate remains high, with St Andrew South reporting 74 murders, St Catherine North 63, and St Ann 60, though most of these regions saw a decline compared to last year.

Jamaica: The island nation recorded a large drop in murder and other major crimes with only 8 days left until 2026. Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) shared a latest report with the public, highlighting a 43% decrease in the number of murders when compared to last year. According to the report, the nation’s murder toll has been recorded at 649 as of December 20, 2025, which when compared to previous year, was 1,136 around the same time.

The most recent case was a domestic triple murder case that shocked the citizens of Jamaica. A man chopped 3 of his family members in the past week in a place called Frazersfield. The incident occurred on December 18, and the deceased were identified as Annette Lindo, Lynval Henry (32; fisherman) and Ingrid Keisha Lindo (vendor from West End, Rocky Point). This murder case is still under investigation.

In some areas of Jamaica, the crime rate is still very high. In St Andrew South (74), St Catherine North (63), St Ann (60), St James (52), and St Catherine South (50), police reported over 50 murders each. St Andrew South had the highest at 74. Most of these areas saw a drop in murders from last year. Despite this decline, St Thomas and St Ann has been recording an increase in homicides with each passing year.

There has been a decline in other crimes as well. This include shootings, injuries and rape cases. However, there has been an increase in robberies (by 8%) and break ins (by 19%).

The police have increased patrols, issued curfews in high crime areas, and started operations to arrest known criminals. Police have been running special operations and gathering more information to stop the crimes in Jamaica. As the year comes to an end, JCF is asking the residents to lock their homes and businesses and to cooperate with the police.