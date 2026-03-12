Jamaica names squad for World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland

Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson will lead Jamaica’s men’s team as the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association unveiled a competitive squad for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, set for March 20–23 in Toruń, Poland.

Jamaica: With only 8 days remaining for the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has announced a strong squad to represent Jamaica as the tournament. It will take place from March 20 to 23 at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Toruń in Toruń, BiT City, Kuyavian–Pomeranian in Poland.

Olympic silver medal winner Kishane Thompson will lead the Jamaican men’s team. He won silver in the 100 meters in Paris in 2014 and also at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest. Thompson will compete against strong sprinters like Ackeem Blake, Bryan Levell and Demario Prince.

The men's team also includes a mix of athletes from various events. It includes Jerome Campbell, Delano Kennedy, Reheem Hayles, Navasky Anderson, Rivaldo Marshall, Kimar Farquharson, Tyrice Taylor, Demar Francis, Carey McLeod, Tajay Gayle, and Jordan Scott. Three spots of traveling reserves are kept for Jordan Turner, Vashaun Vascianna, and Kadrian Goldson.

The women’s team will be headlined by sprinter Jonielle Smith. It will also feature the debut of Brianna Lyston, who will join the senior national team for the first time. In a last minute change to the team, Shanoya Douglas withdrew from the team. World 100m silver medalist Tina Clayton will join the team despite having taken the role of reserve.

Others in the women’s squad are Megan Simmonds, Oneka Wilson, Nickisha Pryce, Kelly-Ann Beckford, Shana-Kaye Anderson, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Lamar Distin, Nia Robinson, and Shantae Foreman.

Brian Smith will be the team manager for the championships. The coaching staff includes Paul Francis, Michael Frater, and Kerrylee Ricketts.

During the last year’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Jamaica secured 4 medals - 2 silver and 2 bronze. They were positioned 17th overall.