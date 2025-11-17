Trinidad and Tobago: Violence strikes St Joseph, Sangre Grande and Point Fortin in three separate incidents

The attacker drew what appeared to be a gun and fired, causing the victim to feel a burning sensation in his thigh and abdomen before collapsing to the ground.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three separate incidents of violence took place in St Joseph, Sangre Grande, and Point Fortin on Saturday, November 15, 2025, which left the community in shock as police began the investigation into two stabbings and one shooting.

The first stabbing occurred at about 10:15 pm at Mt. Dor Road, Champs Fleurs. The victim, identified as Andre Duncan, got into an argument with an unknown man. The attacker pulled out what was identified as a gun and fired at him. He experienced a burning sensation in his thigh and abdomen before falling to the ground.

The shooter got away on foot. Duncan was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by a driver named Ashley Sookhai. There he was attended to by Dr Harewood and at present is in stable condition. At the scene of the crime, C.I.D. did not find any evidence. PC Singh from St Joseph CID is continuing with the investigation.

Stabbing in Sangre Grande

The second stabbing occurred at around 3:30 p.m. 34-year old Damion Stewart was at home in the kitchen when a man he knew, going by the name of “Baboolal,” showed up and they began to argue. The accused entered through the kitchen window, took a knife, and attacked Stewart before running away.

The victim was rushed to the Sangre Grande Hospital. Doctors conducted CT Scan, X-rays, and angiogram tests because of his serious injuries. Crime Scene Investigators found and collected evidence at his house. Police are still searching for the suspect. The investigation is at present headed by W/Ag Cpl Rique.

Point Fortin shooting

A 45-year old construction worker, Ferdell Neeranjan from St Ann’s, survived gun threats as he fought for his life against a gunman at Warden Road around 7:35 pm in Point Fortin. The victim was reportedly at home when a man, with a height of 5’4”, showed up in a black hooded sweatshirt and orange three quarter length pants and was armed with a gun.

A struggle broke out between the two men as they both fell. Neeranjan hit his head in the fall. The shooter let off a few shots before fleeing from the scene. At the crime site, police found three spent 9mm shells and one live round. Neeranjan turned down medical care although he was injured. Officers interviewed residents and looked at the CCTV. PC Suruj is heading the investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to provide any information regarding the suspects, which may be related to three violent cases.