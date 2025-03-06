Antigua Cruise Port welcomes Eurodam and Emerald Sakara amid record-breaking season

Antigua Cruise Port bustled with energy, entertainment and excitement as the island nation welcomed two cruise ships to the shores of the country on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025. All these vessels brought collectively 2200 enthusiastic passengers who ventured around the island and patronised local businesses.

The vessels including, Eurodam and Emerald Sakara docked simultaneously at the shores of the twin-island nation. Passengers onboard in all these two vessels enjoyed and explored the natural beauty and wonders of the country.

Sharing the glimpses of the variety of ships docked at the Antigua Cruise Port, the tourism authority noted that they are committed to showcasing the exceptional facilities and services they provide. They added that as a premier cruise destination, they are making significant efforts with a vision to offer a seamless experience for cruise lines and their passengers.

As per the details, the Silver Moon, operated by Silversea cruise ship was also scheduled to berth at the shores of the island on the same day. However, it’s call was rescheduled due to certain reasons. Though, the tourism authority hosted the other two ships with a grand celebration and offered plethora of experiences to all the visitors.

The Cruise Season 2024-2025 continues to bring a large number of tourists to the twin-island nation, as the country welcomed four cruise ships, bringing around 10,000 passengers. The visitors explored the beautiful beaches, shopped at Heritage Quay, making their visit to the nation ‘unforgettable’.

“MV Seabourn Ovation, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Viva, and Britannia are all here to bring travelers to our vibrant island paradise. Whether you're exploring the beautiful beaches or shopping at Heritage Quay, we’re ready to make today unforgettable,” said Antigua Cruise Port.

Antigua to welcome over 70 cruise ships in March 2025

As per the details, Antigua will welcome around 70 cruise ships to the shores of the twin-island nation in March 2025, bringing around 142,461 passengers. The ports of Antigua and Barbuda will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one cruise ship scheduled to arrive each day in the coming month.

The ports of Antigua will also mark multiple arrivals, with two calls on several days, even three or more on others. This major increase in the arrival of passengers will play a significant role in attracting large number of visitors, boosting both the tourism as well as the economic conditions of the country.