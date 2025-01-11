Antigua Cruise Port voted second-best in the Caribbean by passengers in The Telegraph survey

The Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding has become a gateway to the rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, vibrant landscapes and warm hospitality of the nation.

Antigua Cruise Port was voted the second-best cruise port in the Caribbean by cruise passengers. This prestigious recognition was earned by the nation by receiving the second-highest number of votes in a survey conducted by The Telegraph.

The Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding has become a gateway to the rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, vibrant landscapes and warm hospitality of the nation. The magazine highlighted about Heritage Quay terminal, lined with shops and boutiques and called it the perfect place to explore. It also mentioned about the streets of the capital filled with stalls selling tourist souvenirs alongside fruit and vegetables, ensuring the availability of all facilities and amenities.

Antigua Cruise Port delighted with recognition

The authorities of Antigua Cruise Port also expressed delight on receiving this prestigious recognition. They noted that this accolade is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the authorities of the port towards delivering exceptional experiences to all the travellers. The management of the port reiterated their commitment to showcase the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and best of Antigua to travellers worldwide.

“We love seeing all the smiles and excitement as travelers step ashore. Whether you’re here to shop, explore, or just relax with an island breeze, we’re so glad you’re here! What’s the first thing you’re doing today,” noted Antigua Cruise Port.

The General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port also mentioned about the remarkable achievements earned by the country in 2024 and called it a shining example of what teamwork, vision, and dedication can achieve. He mentioned about the significant growth the country have experienced in 2024 and said that this year reflects the success of their strategic efforts to position Antigua as a leading cruise destination.

Antigua and Barbuda became one of top 25 Caribbean Islands to visit in 2025

The Antigua and Barbuda has recently been recognized as one of the top 25 Caribbean Islands to visit in 2025. The twin-island nation was praised for its blend of natural beauty, rich culture and growing tourism offerings. Minister for tourism Charles Fernandez expressed pride in the recognition and said that they are still managing to capture the attention of the world.

He highlighted about the new initiatives and said that they are setting Antigua and Barbuda apart from other destinations. He added that tourism is playing a significant role in supporting them and solidifying Antigua and Barbuda as one of the safest and thriving Caribbean destination.

The Labour Party emphasised on the remarkable growth witnessed by the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne. He focussed on the strong growth, rising employment, record arrivals and record investments achieved by the country. The authorities aimed at marking a remarkable progress in 2025, elevating the growth and development of twin-island nation.