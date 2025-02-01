Nevis Mango Festival set to return: Dates announced

Nevis is home to over 44 varieties of mangoes, set to offer its savory and juicy flavours with the crafted cocktails to all the revelers.

1st of February 2025

The highly-anticipated Nevis Mango Festival is all set to return from 4th to 6th July, 2025, providing a vibrant celebration of the island’s most beloved fruit, mango. The event is once again all set to provide a great platform for participants to showcase their culinary skills by crafting mango-based dishes and drinks in a unique style.

Nevis, that is home to over 44 varieties of mangoes, is all set to will offer its savory and juicy flavours with the crafted cocktails to all the revelers. The celebration will feature gourmet tastings of local, nation and international chefs and different culinary and mixology competitions. From tantalizing mango tasting to culinary competitions, talented chefs showcase their creativity by infusing mangoes into every dish and cocktail. 

Organizers extend invitation

While unveiling the dates for the 2025 edition of the festival, the organizers extended an invitation to all the citizens and visitors, promising a “one-of-a-kind farm-to-festival experience” to all. The celebration of Nevis Mango Festival is also known for attracting large number of visitors, offering them an opportunity to experience the true essence of the nation with a full display of the 44 varieties of mangoes. 

“Exciting news! Nevis Mango Festival returns July 4-6 2025. Mark your calendars for a celebration of all things mango you won’t want to miss. Prepare to experience the Federation’s best chefs and the sweetest, mango-based recipes at Mango Festival 2025! It’s never too soon to mark your calendars,” said the organizers.  

The festival will offer everything that an individual is seeking in entertainment, including activities, culinary competitions and diverse options to experience the versatility of mangoes. 

Culinary Competitions at Nevis Mango Festival 

The authorities also emphasized on the highly-anticipated culinary competition during Nevis Mango Festival and called it a great platform for attendees to craft their mango dishes and showcase their culinary skills to the world. The festival is also known for inviting international and renowned chefs from across the Caribbean to interact with local young chefs, providing them guidance. 

The participants will also install different stalls and booths of unique mango-crafted dishes, giving local chefs and talents an opportunity to not only showcase their talent but also providing a chance to earn large amount of revenue. This event is known for inviting all to indulge in the sweet and juicy flavors of Nevis mangoes, and to immerse themselves in a variety of events that showcase all things mango.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flight route between Trinidad and Florida for Carnival Season

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flight route between Trinidad and Florida for Carnival Season

13th of November 2024

Enhancing Security in Saint Lucia and Sister Islands. (Credits: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, Facebook)

Saint Lucia Police to increase surveillance, aims to stamp out illegal firearms  

19th of March 2024

Urban Agriculture Training to be hosted by Minister Melissa Skerrit, credits to Melissa Skerrit's Facebook page

Growing plants in region using vertical approach can lead to growth: Melissa Skerrit

9th of January 2024

Cultural Development Foundation shares glimpse of Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival || Picture Courtesy: Google

Cultural Development Foundation shares glimpse of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

18th of May 2023

Trinidad and Tobago records 176 new cases in a single day

15th of October 2021

Philip Davis sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bahamas

18th of September 2021

All you need to know about the current unrest between Israel and Palestine

All you need to know about the current unrest between Israel and Palestine

19th of May 2021

Govt of Jamaica extends UK travel ban

Govt of Jamaica extends UK travel ban

28th of January 2021