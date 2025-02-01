Nevis Mango Festival set to return: Dates announced

Nevis is home to over 44 varieties of mangoes, set to offer its savory and juicy flavours with the crafted cocktails to all the revelers.

The highly-anticipated Nevis Mango Festival is all set to return from 4th to 6th July, 2025, providing a vibrant celebration of the island’s most beloved fruit, mango. The event is once again all set to provide a great platform for participants to showcase their culinary skills by crafting mango-based dishes and drinks in a unique style.

Nevis, that is home to over 44 varieties of mangoes, is all set to will offer its savory and juicy flavours with the crafted cocktails to all the revelers. The celebration will feature gourmet tastings of local, nation and international chefs and different culinary and mixology competitions. From tantalizing mango tasting to culinary competitions, talented chefs showcase their creativity by infusing mangoes into every dish and cocktail.

Organizers extend invitation

While unveiling the dates for the 2025 edition of the festival, the organizers extended an invitation to all the citizens and visitors, promising a “one-of-a-kind farm-to-festival experience” to all. The celebration of Nevis Mango Festival is also known for attracting large number of visitors, offering them an opportunity to experience the true essence of the nation with a full display of the 44 varieties of mangoes.

“Exciting news! Nevis Mango Festival returns July 4-6 2025. Mark your calendars for a celebration of all things mango you won’t want to miss. Prepare to experience the Federation’s best chefs and the sweetest, mango-based recipes at Mango Festival 2025! It’s never too soon to mark your calendars,” said the organizers.

The festival will offer everything that an individual is seeking in entertainment, including activities, culinary competitions and diverse options to experience the versatility of mangoes.

Culinary Competitions at Nevis Mango Festival

The authorities also emphasized on the highly-anticipated culinary competition during Nevis Mango Festival and called it a great platform for attendees to craft their mango dishes and showcase their culinary skills to the world. The festival is also known for inviting international and renowned chefs from across the Caribbean to interact with local young chefs, providing them guidance.

The participants will also install different stalls and booths of unique mango-crafted dishes, giving local chefs and talents an opportunity to not only showcase their talent but also providing a chance to earn large amount of revenue. This event is known for inviting all to indulge in the sweet and juicy flavors of Nevis mangoes, and to immerse themselves in a variety of events that showcase all things mango.