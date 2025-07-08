CTO Unveils 'Reimagine Plan 2025-2027' to Transform Caribbean Tourism into a Sustainable, Empowering Sector

The new plan goes beyond recovery, focusing on building a tourism sector that supports people, communities, and the environment.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has introduced a large-scale initiative to transform tourism in the region. Called the “Reimagine Plan 2025-2027” - a three year blueprint which was unveiled in New York, is aimed at creating a better, more sustainable future for Caribbean tourism.

This new plan goes beyond recovery; it is about building a tourism sector which supports people, communities and is friendly for the environment. It focuses on looking past the sun and sea, to make tourism a source of empowerment, innovation and dignity. At its core is a commitment to transform tourism into a vehicle for empowerment and resilience, not just revenue.

The Reimagining Plan which presents a bold vision for the Caribbean’s tourism will help shape the future of the Caribbean region. Over a period of two years of consultation and coordination, the plan has been developed to bring together the Caribbean nations as one.

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Secretary General Dona Regis-Prosper reported that in recent years, the Caribbean region had suffered some challenging times but managed to get past them with resilience. “We have adapted, rebuilt, and moved forward,” she said.

Key goals of “Reimagine Plan 2025-2027”

Increase membership in the CTO

Improve tourism data and research

Provide training in underserved communities

Raise service standards across all destinations

Support from various regional leaders

Notably, Minister of Tourism of Barbados Ian Gooding-Edghill, said the plan is a matter of regional importance. He encouraged Caribbean nations to think of tourism in different terms which is beyond it being a simple revenue source. “Let us reimagine tourism not simply as a sector, but as a vehicle for empowerment, a platform for innovation, and a source of dignity for our people,” he said.

Further, Director General of Tourism for The Bahamas and Reimagine Oversight Committee member, Latia Duncombe, said, “We cannot afford to treat this as just another framework. Our ability to move the needle depends on how well we translate vision to execution.”

Also, Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands and former CTO Board Chair, said that the organization has been listening to the feedback from its members. “There was a recurring theme… CTO needs to add value. We heard the call loud and clear,” added Harris.