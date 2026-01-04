St Kitts airport resumes normal operations after regional airspace disruption after U.S. Military action in Venezuela

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport is operating normally today, with scheduled services from JetBlue (JFK) and American Airlines (Miami).

4th of January 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport has resumed normal operations after regional airspace restrictions linked to Venezuela led to flight delays and cancellations on the previous day.

St Christopher’s Air and Sea Ports Authority said that scheduled flights are moving forward as scheduled. JetBlue is operating its service from New York (JFK), while American Airlines is operating from Miami. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are also working to assist passengers who had to deal with previous issues of cancellations and delays.

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport is operating normally today, with scheduled services from JetBlue (JFK) and American Airlines (Miami). Delta and United Airlines are also operating to assist passengers impacted by yesterday’s disruptions,” shared the authorities via their official Facebook post.

Passengers travelling through RLB International Airport today are expected to arrive at the airport early and to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information. They are also being advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Airport officials said that RLB International Airport is working closely with its airline partners and staff to ensure safe, efficient and smooth flow of operations throughout the day.

St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority is grateful to passengers and stakeholders for your patience, cooperation and understanding as we return to normal operations.

We thank passengers and stakeholders for their continued cooperation and understanding,” said the St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority.

