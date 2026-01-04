Caribbean flights disrupted by Venezuela airspace restrictions
Thousands of passengers faced cancellations and delays across the Caribbean and parts of the United States after temporary airspace restrictions were imposed following reports of military activity in Venezuela.
4th of January 2026
Antigua and Barbuda: Air travel in the Caribbean and some parts of the United States experienced major disruption over the weekend as a result of temporary airspace restrictions which were imposed due to military operations in Venezuela. Thousands of passengers were affected by a large number of flight cancellations and delays during peak air travel season.
The situation started on Saturday, January 3, 2026, when reports of military action in Venezuela raised safety issues for commercial aviation. As a safety measure, aviation authorities warned air carriers to avoid Venezuelan space and also the nearby areas. These notices were first directed at US-based airlines and later included international carriers. This caused large-scale rescheduling of flights across the region.
VC Bird International Airport also confirmed multiple cancellations and delays of major international flights. The airport said it has remained in regular contact with the airlines to notify and update passengers. Passengers were urged to check on their flights with the airlines before heading to the airport for the latest flight status and booking information.
Cancelled Flights
American Airlines
- AA 1607 - NYC (JFK) to Antigua (ANU)
- AA 2467 - Antigua (ANU) to Miami (MIA)
- AA 1076 - Miami (MIA) to Antigua (ANU)
- AA 1359 - Antigua (ANU) to New York (JFK)
Delta Air Lines
- DL 1926 - New York (JFK) to Antigua (ANU)
- DL 1912 - Antigua (ANU) to New York (JFK)
- DL 1977 - Atlanta (ATL) to Antigua (ANU)
- DL 1867 - Antigua (ANU) to Atlanta (ATL)
JetBlue Airways
- B6 743 - New York (JFK) to Antigua (ANU)
- B6 740 - Antigua (ANU) to New York (JFK)
Delayed Flights
United Airlines
- UA 2020 - Newark (EWR) to Antigua (ANU)
- UA 443 - Antigua (ANU) to Newark (EWR)
American Airlines
- AA 2596 - Miami (MIA) to Antigua (ANU)
- AA 2596 - Antigua (ANU) to Miami (MIA)
- AA 2124 - Charlotte (CLT) to Antigua (ANU)
- AA 2124 - Antigua (ANU) to Charlotte (CLT)
Air Canada
- 1832 - Toronto (YYZ) to Antigua (ANU)
- 1833 - Antigua (ANU) to Toronto (YYZ)
Wider Regional Impact
Air travel was greatly affected by the airspace restrictions in the Caribbean. In Puerto Rico, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, the US Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Bonaire, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda airports announced cancellations, delays, and reduced operations.
Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was among the most damaged. They had a large-scale cancellation of scheduled flights. Some aircrafts en route to Caribbean destinations had to return mid-flight after not being allowed in restricted air space. This included flights to Trinidad and Tobago.
Major air carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, and international player KLM revised their schedules. KLM put some flights to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten on hold due to safety issues.
The US transport officials said that the temporary airspace restrictions were expected to end at midnight of January 4, with airlines beginning restoring their services. Passengers have also been warned that the delays and cancellations may continue as they reassign their aircrafts and crew.
