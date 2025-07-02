Grenada: Explosion in Telescope destroys homes and injures several people

Grenada: On a quiet Monday afternoon in St. Andrew, a powerful explosion shook the community of Telescope which left at least 20 homes in ruins while injuring several people. The blast which took place at an old defunct quarry site in the area went off after years of silence.

Residents reported hearing small blasts earlier in the day, followed by a large-scale explosion at around 3pm. The blast was so powerful that it sent shockwaves through nearby communities, who reported broken windows and damaged buildings in surrounding areas like Paradise. Also people said the sound was so intense that it left their ears ringing.

Dangerous handling of explosives suspected as the main cause

Eyewitnesses stated that some men were at the site where the explosion took place and had been burning some explosives prior to the incident. Authorities believe that what was left over from the quarry's past operations were being destroyed in a very dangerous way. The materials used in those explosives are known to be very sensitive and can easily set-off at the drop-of-a-hat if not handled properly.

Notably, several videos of the explosion were captured by the residents that show a large fireball which rose-up into the sky, along with thick smoke and debris going-off in all directions. People screamed and ran from their homes out of fear that there might be more explosions to come.

Emergency response, police investigation, and support offered to the affected

Emergency teams, including police and firefighters, went to the site which they secured immediately. Two workers who were at the site of the explosion were injured and taken to the hospital. At present, their condition is not yet known. Authorities also found what seemed to be an explosive device in a trash bin nearby which is adding to the overall concern for safety.

As of now, the police have initiated an inquiry into the cause of the blast and which parties are involved. They also urged the public not to spread false information and to stay away from the area while investigations continue.