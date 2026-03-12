Antigua welcomes nearly 9,000 cruise passengers in a single day as busy port schedule continues
Four cruise ships docked at Antigua Cruise Port on Wednesday, bringing a combined 8,993 visitors to the island, while several more vessels are scheduled to arrive between March 12 and March 15 under the ACP Cruise Ship Calendar.
12th of March 2026
Antigua and Barbuda: The Ministry of Tourism unveiled the ACP Cruise Ship Calendar from March 11 to March 15, 2026. Antigua welcomed four cruise vessels on Wednesday, including Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance, and Ambition.
Grand Princess was the first to dock at Antigua Cruise Port at 7:00 am, bringing along 2606 passengers. It departed the island at 4:00 pm. It was followed by Renaissance, which arrived in Antigua at 8:00 am, with 1627 passengers and continued for its next destination at 7:00 pm.
Enchanted Princess and Ambition both docked at ACP at 9:00 am and departed at 7:00 pm. The first one brought along 3560 passengers, while the later one accommodated 1200 passengers. This brought the total count of visitors to 8993 in just one day.
The visitors, arriving in Antigua onboard these vessels, explored the island. This boosted tourism, economy, and local businesses, including taxi operations, hotel occupancy rates, tour guide companies, restaurants, and craft stores.
ACP Cruise Ship Calendar (March 12 - March 15, 2026)
March 12, 2026
- Star Flyer
Berth - Falmouth
166 passengers
ETA - 7:00 am; ETD - 6:30 pm
- MSC Virtuosa
Berth - St John’s
4842 passengers
ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:00 pm
- Valiant lady
Berth - St John’s
2672 passengers
ETA - 9:00 am; ETD - 8:00 pm
- Ilma
Berth - St John’s
456 passengers
ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 7:00 pm
March 13, 2026
- Club Med 2
Berth - Falmouth
409 passengers
ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 5:00 pm
- Marella Discovery 2
Berth - St John’s
1828 passengers
ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:00 pm
- Explora II
Berth - St John’s
922 passengers
ETA - 9:00 am; ETD - 8:00 pm
March 15, 2026
- Wind Surf
Berth - Falmouth
312 passengers
ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:45 pm
- Mein Schiff 2
Berth - St John’s
2894 passengers
ETA - 2:00 pm; ETD - O/N
