Antigua welcomes nearly 9,000 cruise passengers in a single day as busy port schedule continues

Four cruise ships docked at Antigua Cruise Port on Wednesday, bringing a combined 8,993 visitors to the island, while several more vessels are scheduled to arrive between March 12 and March 15 under the ACP Cruise Ship Calendar.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Ministry of Tourism unveiled the ACP Cruise Ship Calendar from March 11 to March 15, 2026. Antigua welcomed four cruise vessels on Wednesday, including Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance, and Ambition.

Grand Princess was the first to dock at Antigua Cruise Port at 7:00 am, bringing along 2606 passengers. It departed the island at 4:00 pm. It was followed by Renaissance, which arrived in Antigua at 8:00 am, with 1627 passengers and continued for its next destination at 7:00 pm.

Enchanted Princess and Ambition both docked at ACP at 9:00 am and departed at 7:00 pm. The first one brought along 3560 passengers, while the later one accommodated 1200 passengers. This brought the total count of visitors to 8993 in just one day.

The visitors, arriving in Antigua onboard these vessels, explored the island. This boosted tourism, economy, and local businesses, including taxi operations, hotel occupancy rates, tour guide companies, restaurants, and craft stores.

ACP Cruise Ship Calendar (March 12 - March 15, 2026)

March 12, 2026

Star Flyer

Berth - Falmouth

166 passengers

ETA - 7:00 am; ETD - 6:30 pm

MSC Virtuosa

Berth - St John’s

4842 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:00 pm

Valiant lady

Berth - St John’s

2672 passengers

ETA - 9:00 am; ETD - 8:00 pm

Ilma

Berth - St John’s

456 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 7:00 pm

March 13, 2026

Club Med 2

Berth - Falmouth

409 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 5:00 pm

Marella Discovery 2

Berth - St John’s

1828 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:00 pm

Explora II

Berth - St John’s

922 passengers

ETA - 9:00 am; ETD - 8:00 pm

March 15, 2026

Wind Surf

Berth - Falmouth

312 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:45 pm

Mein Schiff 2

Berth - St John’s

2894 passengers

ETA - 2:00 pm; ETD - O/N