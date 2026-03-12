Antigua welcomes nearly 9,000 cruise passengers in a single day as busy port schedule continues

Four cruise ships docked at Antigua Cruise Port on Wednesday, bringing a combined 8,993 visitors to the island, while several more vessels are scheduled to arrive between March 12 and March 15 under the ACP Cruise Ship Calendar.

12th of March 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: The Ministry of Tourism unveiled the ACP Cruise Ship Calendar from March 11 to March 15, 2026. Antigua welcomed four cruise vessels on Wednesday, including Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance, and Ambition.

Grand Princess was the first to dock at Antigua Cruise Port at 7:00 am, bringing along 2606 passengers. It departed the island at 4:00 pm. It was followed by Renaissance, which arrived in Antigua at 8:00 am, with 1627 passengers and continued for its next destination at 7:00 pm.

Enchanted Princess and Ambition both docked at ACP at 9:00 am and departed at 7:00 pm. The first one brought along 3560 passengers, while the later one accommodated 1200 passengers. This brought the total count of visitors to 8993 in just one day.

The visitors, arriving in Antigua onboard these vessels, explored the island. This boosted tourism, economy, and local businesses, including taxi operations, hotel occupancy rates, tour guide companies, restaurants, and craft stores.

ACP Cruise Ship Calendar (March 12 - March 15, 2026)

March 12, 2026

  • Star Flyer

Berth - Falmouth

166 passengers

ETA - 7:00 am; ETD - 6:30 pm

  • MSC Virtuosa

Berth - St John’s

4842 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:00 pm

  • Valiant lady

Berth - St John’s

2672 passengers

ETA - 9:00 am; ETD - 8:00 pm

  • Ilma

Berth - St John’s

456 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 7:00 pm

March 13, 2026

  • Club Med 2

Berth - Falmouth

409 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 5:00 pm

  • Marella Discovery 2

Berth - St John’s

1828 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:00 pm

  • Explora II

Berth - St John’s

922 passengers

ETA - 9:00 am; ETD - 8:00 pm

March 15, 2026

  • Wind Surf

Berth - Falmouth

312 passengers

ETA - 8:00 am; ETD - 6:45 pm

  • Mein Schiff 2

Berth - St John’s

2894 passengers

ETA - 2:00 pm; ETD - O/N

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Saint Lucia’ Fishing Village youth celebrates Good Deeds Day 2024, credits to Facebook

Saint Lucia’s Fishing Village youth celebrates Good Deeds Day 2024

23rd of April 2024

Murder tally surpasses 100 mark. (Credits: Jamaica Gleaner, Facebook)

Jamaica reports 100 murder cases, decline in rapes, assault & break-ins

20th of February 2024

Agri-Expo 2024 to be held in Nevis, credits to agriculture ministry, Nevis

Nevis to host Agri-Expo 2024, registrations open

23rd of January 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: NCRHA celebrates World Asthma Day 2023 || Picture Courtesy: NCRHA Trinidad and Tobago (Facebook)

Trinidad and Tobago: NCRHA celebrates World Asthma Day 2023

31st of May 2023

Grenada: Meteorological Department shares weather update for three days, read here

Grenada: Meteorological Department shares weather update for three days, read here

22nd of August 2022

St Lucia Health Ministry observes World No Tobacco Day 2022

St Lucia Health Ministry observes World No Tobacco Day 2022

31st of May 2022

Anguilla reopening its border for tourists from May 25th

Anguilla reopening its border for tourists from May 25th

12th of May 2021

Collaboration of Labour dept & Social Security will benefit Workers

Collaboration of Labour dept & Social Security will benefit Workers

5th of January 2021