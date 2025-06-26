Skyla Connor to represent St Kitts and Nevis at 2025 World Aquatics Championships

At just 13, Skyla is making waves in the region and will be the youngest competitor at the global meet, racing in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts Nevis Aquatic Federation (SKNAF) proudly announced that the 13-year-old national swimmer Skyla Connor will be representing the country at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, with the swimming competition taking place from July 26 to August 3, 2025.

At a young age, Skyla is already making waves in the region and will be the youngest competitors at the global meet. She will compete in two of the most grueling and fast-paced events in competitive swimming - the 50 meter freestyle and the 50 meter breaststroke.

“We are incredibly proud of Skyla and her commitment to representing our nation on the global stage”, said Eldon Thomas, President of SKNAF. He further added, “Her participation is an inspiration to our youth and a reflection of the Federation’s dedication to supporting and growing swimming talent in the Federation.”

Significant achievement for Skyla Connor and National Aquatic Sports

Skyla’s participation marks a turning point not only in her personal athletic journey but also in the growth of water sports in St Kitts and Nevis as a whole. As a rising talent, Connor’s exceptional and very dedicated performances and her dedication in training has positioned her as an inspiration and a source of great hope for the next generation of young swimmers of the twin island nation.

The World Aquatics Championships is one of the top level events in international swimming, bringing together the best athletes from around the globe. Skyla’s presence at this world stage will certainly elevate the profile of St Kitts and Nevis within the international sports community.

SKNAF expressed deep appreciation to the coaches, the supporters, and the partners whose support is instrumental in the growth of aquatic sports in the Federation. Also with young talent like Skyla at the forefront of this development, the future of swimming in St Kitts and Nevis looks to be at its best.