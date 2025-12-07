Philip J. Pierre sworn in for second term as Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pierre pledged to support vulnerable groups, guide youth away from negative influences, and maintain zero tolerance for criminal behavior.

7th of December 2025

Saint Lucia: The island nation witnessed a new political chapter with Philip J. Pierre officially sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony took place on December 5, 2025. 

The ceremony had wide representation from Caribbean leaders and was attended by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit (Dominica), Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew (St Kitts and Nevis), Prime Minister Gaston Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), and Prime Minister Mia Mottley (Barbados). The Former Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, also attended the ceremony. Their presence spoke to the strong friendship between these nations across the Caribbean region.

During his address, Prime Minister Pierre expressed gratitude to the people of Saint Lucia for their support. He said that it was an honor to serve the country once again and that he will also continue his efforts to improve the nation. The Saint Lucia Labour Party became the first party to secure a second consecutive term which no other party has done in the last 20 years.

Prime Minister Pierre said that his government will continue to support vulnerable groups and put in place measures for a more fair society. He highlighted the need of guiding youth out of negative elements and having zero tolerance to criminal behavior. 

“I am excited and optimistic about the future of Saint Lucia. I pledge to do my best for the development of my country. It is with humility and honour that I accept the mantle of Prime Minister for a second term with responsibility for the Ministry of Finance, National Security & Justice, Constituency Development & People Empowerment,” read PM Pierre’s Facebook post.

PM Pierre also said that the citizens have different views and as their government, they should treat each of them with respect. He also concluded his speech with a commitment to work hard for the development of the country and called for unity as the country moves forward together.

