Belize City Fire Leaves Father and Son Injured, Home Destroyed

The fire started when Saul Peter Cardona plugged in a fan, which ignited and quickly spread, despite his efforts to contain it.

8th of December 2025

Belize: In a shocking incident which took place on Friday evening, December 5, 2025, a man from Belize city was hospitalized due to a fire which broke out in his home. As of now, the man is said to be in stable condition, receiving regular tests and proper treatment.

According to official reports, the police and fire departments responded to a call from Hibiscus Lane in the Belize District at around 7:00 pm. Upon their arrival, they saw a small two bedroom cement home, which was 24 x 30 feet in size, was on fire. The National Fire Service immediately started to put the fire out.

The police shared that the fire started when 69-year old Saul Cardona was in the living room, with his son Saul Peter Cardona, who is 44-years old. The son had gone to another room to plug in a fan, but soon smelled something burning in the bedroom. As he went to investigate the smell, he saw the fan in flames.

He ran back to the living room and took his father outside to a safe distance. He then went back to put out the fire, but it led to the fire spreading even faster.

The home and all of its contents were not covered by insurance. The police are continuing the investigation to know the source of the fire while the estimated amount of damage is not yet known. 

The community is praying for the family. They are hoping that both the father and the son will be able to start afresh following the fire and overcome this traumatic experience.

