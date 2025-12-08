Montpelier Nevis among top 5 newly renovated Caribbean hotels, says New York Times

The New York Times highlighted top hotels that have launched or reopened in the past two years following extensive makeovers, blending new builds with restored relics to offer fresh, luxurious experiences.

St. Kitts and Nevis: New York Times has named Montpelier Nevis of St. Kitts and Nevis as one of the top 5 newly renovated hotels to visit this holiday season, for those looking for a Caribbean Vacation.

They have large villas set on jungle slopes and bungalows in hidden coves, with all of the properties having under 100 rooms.

The Montpelier Nevis was named among other Caribbean destinations including the Potlatch Club of the Bahamas, Six Senses La Sagesse in the Grenada, Hermitage Bay, Antigua, and Peter Island Resort, British Virgin Islands.

The Montpelier Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis has been credited as one of the top five renewed hotels in the Caribbean. That offers refreshed spaces and the calm pace of life that guests can enjoy this holiday season.

The newly renovated petite, family-owned hotel in the foothills of Nevis Peak has become a perennial favorite for travelers who like a relaxed escape. Though it’s not on the water, the hotel’s beach club and open-air bar which were recently redone as well, are just a 15-minute drive away.

The hotel reopened following its renovations by Liz Wilson, a Los Angeles based designer, who brought a modern twist to the stone remnants by adding bright banana-leaf patterned wallpapers and wavy-edged mirrors to the old sugar plantation, which is surrounded by 60 acres of gardens.

Though the hotel is not on the water, Montpelier Nevis still gives guests unforgettable experiences as one can enjoy playing pickleball or tennis on the newly resurfaced court, explore hiking and biking trails, ride on horseback through local villages, or visit the nearby golf course.

The Montpelier Nevis is known to have 18 accommodations, including a two-bedroom villa with a plunge pool next to the sugar mill where guests can dine. The hotel also features its own restaurant, named the Terrace, as well as a private dining option in the tower-like former sugar mill.

To spend a night in the hotel starts from only $285 a night.

Other renovated hotels

The article further credited the Potlatch Club of the Bahamas, a resort that has been reborn following its renovations. The hotel is known to have hosted Greta Garbo to Paul and Linda McCartney, with Paul even composing Beatles lyrics on the hotel stationery in the 1960s and ’70s.

The newly renovated Potlatch Club, now spans 12 acres on the Atlantic side of the quiet island of Eleuthera, with just 11 accommodations, including suites, cottages and ocean-view villas. Butt despite Potlatch’s tiny capacity, thePotlatch Club hosts a small, decadent spa on site for their visitors. With its rates per night starting at just $775.

The Six Senses La Sagesse of Grenada located in a private cove in its southeastern corner is known to be one of the first hotels in the Caribbean islands to focus on ethos, wellness and sustainability.

While most of Grenadian resorts are located around the largest island’s Grand Anse Beach, La Sagesse is located in a private cove in its southeastern corner of the island offering visitors a unique experience.

Six Senses La Sagesse features 56 rooms and 15 villas that all have pools and terraces; all intentionally low to the ground, furthermore the resort focusing on sustainability, relies on solar power to heat water, and an in-house water bottling system to reduce the use of plastic.

While featuring a spa inspired by a Caribbean fishing village, that uses local nutmeg and cocoa in treatments. A night at the resort starts at only about $700.

After $30 million worth of renovations, the Hermitage Bay, Antigua property that also underwent renovations now stand-alone, with bungalows laid out for customers to choose between beachfront action or the hillside seclusion for their vacation starting from about $1,400 a night.

Last but not least the Peter Island Resort in the British Virgin Islands, a resort that reopened at the end of 2024 following its 7-year closure after the passage of Hurricane Irma.

The newly renovated Peter Island Resort features 52 rooms and villas, nearly all set along Deadman’s Beach. Which have expanded terraces, glass doors that look out to sea views, and hand-finished stucco walls. Two villas one with 5,000 square feet of living space, the other with 22,000 come with private pools. With its booking per night starting at about $1,000.