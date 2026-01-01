Trinidad and Tobago increases passport and immigration fees starting January 1, 2026

The highest increase is for lost or misplaced passports, with replacement fees now set at $2,000, including for children.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Homeland Security recently passed the Immigration (Amendment) Regulations, under which citizens will have to pay higher fees for passport and immigration services. This increase took effect today, January 1, 2026.

As part of the revised structure, the price of a standard adult passport for individuals at the age of 16 to 59 has increased from $250 to $500. A Business passport with 48 pages will now cost $700. In addition, applicants looking for priority processing will have to pay an extra $600 for express service.

The highest increase is for lost or misplaced passports. Replacing a valid passport has now increased to $2,00, which also includes kids. The Ministry shared that this increase is to cover the high cost of cancelling current documents and issuing new ones securely.

According to the Ministry, immigration fees have not changed for almost 20 years. The last revision took place in 2007. Since then, an increase in costs took place as a result of better security features, higher production expenses, and the introduction of modern digital systems.

Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander, said that this was not an easy decision. He noted the aim is to put in place secure, efficient and modern immigration services. Alexander also stressed that the increases are for better technology and stronger border security which will help improve the system.

The Government also said that the new fees will be used to transform the nation into a full digital and cashless immigration system. This will include online services like e-Visas and e-Student Permits, real time application status updates, cloud based platforms, and improved data exchange between public agencies.

Moreover, it will protect vulnerable groups. The Government reports that it has protected vulnerable groups. Passports are still free for seniors over 60 and for kids under two. Replacement passports for lost or stolen documents of children under two will also be at no cost.

The Ministry said that the revised fees show the true costs of securing world class immigration services. They have encouraged the public to speak with the Department of Homeland Security or the Immigration Division for a full set of the new fees that are now in effect.