Dominica: PM Skerrit highlights progress on health, tourism and agriculture projects

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared detailed progress on key national projects in Dominica, including tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and national policies. These completed and ongoing projects aim to improve the lives of the people of Dominica and strengthen the overall economy.

“February was another month of progress for Dominica in healthcare, tourism, agriculture and national development. Here are some highlights from the past month,” stated PM Skerrit via an official Facebook post.

Smart Retrofit of Wesley Health Centre

A contract of $2.1 million has been signed by the government of Dominica for the smart retrofit of the Emelda James Health and Wellness Centre in Wesley. This shows their commitment to improve the quality of health services on the island, making it safe, dependable, and modern.

The project is being funded under the PAHO Smart Hospitals Initiative and the OECS Regional Health Project, with ongoing support from the World Bank, and is expected to be completed in June 2026.

Agro-Processing Hub

PM Skerrit also announced plans to establish a national agro-processing facility to support honey producers, pepper source manufacturers, and other value-added enterprises. He also said that this new facility will be fully equipped and financed at zero cost.

Voter Registration Resumption

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed the renewal of voter registration, which will take place on March 9, 2026. It was suspended for over a year, which he said was a matter of great concern, as it is very important.

He also said that any voter registration should not see any disruption and encouraged all eligible citizens to register and take part in the democratic process.

National Abattoir Nearing Completion

The island nation also saw the completion of the new National Abattoir in February 2026, which is 90% ready and expected to be fully operational by June this year. The facility is located in Layou Park.

The project received an investment of $5 million to improve poultry processing infrastructure and for the renovation of the pig section in the abattoir. It has a capacity to process 5000 birds per day and 50 pigs per hour.

Champagne Beach Upgrade

The Tourism Ministry entered into a deal for EC$1.81 million with Ezee Development to build a new tourist reception facility at Champagne Beach. The construction process is expected to complete in 8 months and will improve visitor services and site management.

Funded by the CARICOM Development Fund, it will also support sustainable tourism and community development.

Record Tourism Growth

Dominica recorded a significant boost in Tourism in 2025, with a major increase in stay-over and cruise arrivals. The island welcomed a total of 488,091 visitors, which is a 13% increase from 2024 and a 49% rise as compared to COVID-19 period in 2019.

A total revenue of EC $405.5 million was generated via cruise tourism last year, including direct visitor spending and government investment.

Increase in Carnival Visitor Arrivals

Dominica also recorded an increase in tourism for Carnival 2026. Around 9,300 guests visited the island, which is a 13% increase in cruise arrivals, 14% in air arrivals, 11% in sea arrivals, and 38% in Carnival Friday arrivals.

The government said that they were able to accommodate such a large number of visitors due to the upgrades at the Douglas-Charles Airport, extended flight capacity, and targeted marketing.

National Gospel Festival

The island hosted the National Gospel Festival for the first time on February 28, at the Windsor Park Stadium. The event was attended by thousands of locals and people from across the world.

Officials said that this increase is a result of better flight options, improved access to the airport, and the growth of Bouyon music, which attracted thousands of visitors.

New Citrus Facility

The government invested $7.8 million for development of the Citrus Certification facility in Londonderry. It will produce disease-free planting material, which will also reduce the citrus greening disease. This facility will have the capacity to produce up to 50,000 plants in an 18-month cycle.