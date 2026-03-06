Online Survey shows ABLP’s Randy Baltimore leading in St Philip’s North By-Election

Antigua and Barbuda: St. Philip’s North constituency is heading for by-elections on March 16, 2026, with less than ten days to go. While the constituency prepares to choose a representative, an online survey conducted by WIC News is pointing towards a strong lead in favour of Randy Baltimore, candidate of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

The online survey suggests that Baltimore has a strong hold in the constituency ahead of the by-elections. The poll recorded 121 votes in favour of ABLP’s Randy Baltimore while Alex Browne, who is contesting the by-elections with candidacy from United Progressive Party, received 47 votes.

The WIC News Online Survey recorded a total of 173 responses from people across the constituency. Out of this number, Baltimore received approximately 70% of the total cast votes. UPP candidate Brown received 27% of the votes and 3% of the votes went in favour of “Other”.

As per the results, the two candidates are 74 votes apart in terms of popularity, the scale of which tips towards the ABLP Candidate.

The early trends suggest that the people of St Philip’s North are supporting the ruling party candidate. As per the results being reflected, Baltimore, being the candidate of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is likely to retain the seat.

The constituency has been represented by ABLP’s Sir Robin Yearwood for more than five decades. Sir Yearwood served as the Parliamentary Representative from the constituency starting 1976.

He announced his retirement in February 2026, after half a century of service to the people of St. Philip’s North. Following his retirement, by elections are scheduled to full the vacancy left by the political stalwart.

Even with the retirement of a beloved political figure, the scale remains in favour of the ABLP, suggesting that the people have put their faith in the party and its candidate to continue to represent them.

The survey conducted by the Caribbean based news organization also provided the demographic breakdown of respondents. Equal number of men and women participated in the survey, with 86 votes coming from both Male and Female Categories.

With ten days to go for polls, Both Baltimore and Browne are being seen conducting public meetings.