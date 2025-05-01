Caribbean music icon DJ Back to Basics battles Cancer, seeks support from fans, says “Every Dollar Makes a Difference”

World-renowned Caribbean DJ, Ricardo Gomez, also known as DJ Back to Basics is currently fighting one of the biggest battles of his life, i.e., a battle against cancer. After entertaining his fans for over 30 years, the artist is facing overwhelming financial challenges. He is seeking financial support from his fans to help him cover his life-saving treatments, medications and medical supplies.

Gomez is receiving the best possible medical care and remains under close supervision as doctors work to stabilize his condition. However, the medical expenses have become a significant burden on him and his insurance does not cover his hospital stay or any of the critical treatments and medication.

He therefore appealed his fans for the help through the GoFundMe link, asking for donations. He added that even a small contribution can ease his financial burden. “Every single dollar truly makes a difference — not just financially, but emotionally, reminding Ricardo I am not alone in this fight,” noted DJ Gomez.

Who is DJ Ricardo Gomez?

DJ Ricardo Gomez, also known as DJ Back 2 Basics He is known for using the power of soca music to bring people together, ignite joy, and inspire generations. The DJ is also known for his immense impact on the Caribbean culture, through which he has helped shape the sound of movement, giving countless artists, DJs and young dreamers a platform and a voice.

Ricardo has also been known as the heartbeat of the celebrations, the soul of their parties and the bridge that has connected communities across the world through the rhythm and the spirit of soca.

Netizens shared heartfelt messages, stories with DJ Ricardo Gomez

The netizens are pouring their love, extending their support to DJ Gomez in their fight against Cancer. They are also wishing for his speedy recovery, extending their best wishes to the Caribbean star. As an individual wrote, “Throwback memory: Fresh out of college and out on my own, my cousin and I attend one of B2B warehouse parties in Brooklyn. Talk about an experience!!! You fete, sleep, fete again until the sun comes up. 12+ hours later, we leaving right at the same time the Aunties reaching church next door. Shame and bliss reach. I've followed B2B to many more fetes 25+ years and can't wait for the next 25. Sending love and prayers as you win this battle!!”

“Ricardo…. May God lift you up with comfort and healing, that you get through this challenge of a lifetime. Stay strong and keep fighting! Sending much love and prayers your way,” wrote another user. “Trusting in the lord and modern medicine to help him overcome this. P.S. to his family and friends, pls make sure he’s taking seamoss daily as well,” said another user.