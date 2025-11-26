PM Dr Terrence Drew unveils major healthcare and housing Initiatives for St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrence Drew addressed the media and outlined major updates on healthcare and housing initiatives. He also shared the government’s progress and future plans during the November edition of The Roundtable, which took place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. PM Drew, who is also the Minister of Health, also noted the island’s greatest healthcare investment, which is $1.7 million for new ambulances.

He also mentioned other healthcare infrastructure development projects, such as the modernization of JNF General Hospital and enactment of National Health Insurance by 2026. The government is also focusing on several initiatives to expand the economy, which includes the Safe Harbour Marina, yacht and cruising sector, housing development, and land reform.

Major Healthcare Investments

The government made an investment of $1.7 million in the national ambulance fleet, which is also the largest in the history of St Kitts and Nevis’ healthcare. This investment also included ambulances designed for the local terrain and to ensure that no citizen of the Federation will ever hear, “no ambulance available.” The island nation bought five new Toyota Hiace ambulances, with modern equipment installed in it, which were delivered in October 2025.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the healthcare team for their dedicated and professional service as the government continues to work in improving emergency medical services and support the upgrades at JNF General Hospital. Some of these included the installation of a CT Scan machine, an MRI, appointment of the island’s first ER Specialist, and special training for medical staff to learn all the uses of the new healthcare facilities.

The government is also pushing the National Health Insurance (NHI) system, which is expected to be fully implemented by 2026. The NHI aims to reduce dependence on sponsorship and provide full medical coverage.

Housing, Land & Community Projects

The government has been fulfilling the promises of delivering modern and climate-resilient homes to low-income families. These homes are being delivered by the National Housing Corporation. PM Drew and his administration is also providing the families relief by giving them land ownership titles of places they have been living for decades. “Labour government had promised that we will own the land and I know that they will put in the promise and today I am so proud and I want to thank the Labour Party so much Labor Forever today is a happy happy day,” said one of the receivers of land ownership.

The government is also pushing forward major initiatives across the island nation. In Newton Ground, Sandy Point, and Constituency Three, the new housing phases have started. In addition, the construction of the new Basseterre High School is progressing well. Also, the redevelopment of the Fort Thomas Hotel is also underway.