PM Dr Terrance Drew announces landmark deal: Safe Harbour Marines to take over Christophe Harbour

PM Drew said the deal will make St Kitts and Nevis a top yachting destination, creating many jobs in the sector.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced the sale of the marina assets and operations at Christophe Harbour during the June 3 edition of The Roundtable. These assets will be sold to Safe Harbour Marines, LLC, a global industry leader with a goal to transform the Federation into one of the premier yachting destinations in the Caribbean.

PM Drew said, “This deal is going to put St Kitts and Nevis into the premier of yachting harbours around the world. Our yachting sector will become a thriving sector, producing jobs upon jobs as one of the best in its class.”

Talking about Safe Harbour Marines, LLC, during The RoundTable, the prime minister noted that it manages a network of over 135 marinas and serves more than 40,000 boat owners as the largest marina operator in the world. He further added that through this deal, the twin island nation has also joined this elite network, alongside major Caribbean facilities in Puerto Rico.

Infrastructural update at Christophe Harbour

Notably, a major expansion will take place at the marina at Christophe Harbour which is expected to be fully operational by November 2025. The key infrastructural upgrades include:-

Capacity for 32 superyachts which will include vessels up to 60 meters in length.

Construction of a desalination plant for a constant supply of fresh water without depleting national water resources

As per the details, large yachts are typically staffed with a crew of 15 or more people, bringing in significant economic activity in marine services, hospitality, and tourism support industries. This highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring a more integrated sector with nationals of St Kitts and Nevis joining through training and partnership with Safe Harbour.

PM Terrance Drew said, “We are not just expanding a marina, we are creating jobs for our people.” He also stated that they are going on the next level in their tourism sector by increasing their capacity to service superyachts from around the world.

“So we have a cruise industry, and we are launching once and for all our yachting industry to be second to none in this region, and this will start in November,” the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis added.

Also, PM Drew reinstated the government’s steadfast dedication to ensure growth and foster international partnerships that benefit the people while also positioning the Federation as a model of sustainable development in the Caribbean.