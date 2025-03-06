Antigua and Barbuda nominated in 7 categories for World Travel Awards 2025

With award-winning beaches, world-class sailing, luxurious accommodations, and warm hospitality, Antigua and Barbuda continue to attract travelers from around the globe.

6th of March 2025

Antigua and Barbuda has earned nominations in seven prestigious categories in the 2025 edition of the highly-anticipated World Travel Awards. These achievements highlight its growing appeal as a destination, marking a huge milestone for the tourism sector of the nation. 

With award-winning beaches, world-class sailing, charm, luxurious accommodations, and warm hospitality, Antigua and Barbuda have attracted travellers from all over the world. The selection of the island in seven different categories outlines the growing and enhanced reputation of Antigua and Barbuda among not only the travellers but also the esteemed business and travel experts. 

Nominations earned by Antigua and Barbuda for World Travel Awards 2025

The nominations earned by Antigua and Barbuda in the 2025 edition of World Travel Awards include, 

·          Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2025

·         Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2025

·         Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination 2025

·         Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2025

·         Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2025 

·         Caribbean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2025

·         Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination 2025

Tourism Authority expressed delight

Emphasising on these nominations, the Marketing Communications Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Maria Blackman expressed excitement and appreciated the entire tourism department. He further said that these nominations reflect the charm, strong product offerings, and warm hospitality of our twin-island paradise.

He also expressed his honour to be recognized by the World Travel Awards and said that this award reflects that Antigua and Barbuda is amongst the best in the Caribbean. The Manager also urged the people to cast their vote for Antigua and Barbuda, aiming to help the secure these titles. 

Blackman also aimed at inviting first-time travellers to the country, aiming to immerse them in all that Antigua and Barbuda has to offer. He added that he is looking forward for people to explore their rich cultural heritage, adventurous destinations and embrace romance in stunning island settings. 

World Travel Awards 2025 

The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel, tourism and hospitality industry. The 2025 edition of the World Travel Awards has announced to host its Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 at Cancún, Mexico. The world-class city will welcome travel and tourism figureheads for the red-carpet event on 27 September.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

PM Terrance Drew participates in 16th Pink Walk, stands in solidarity with Breast Cancer fighters

PM Terrance Drew participates in 16th Pink Walk, stands in solidarity with Breast Cancer fighters

28th of October 2024

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Week 15 schedule unveiled, Know here. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Week 15 schedule unveiled, Know here 

10th of March 2024

US strikes over 80 Iran-linked targets in response to drone attack in Jordan. Picture Credits: Onmanorama

US strikes over 80 Iran-linked targets in response to drone attack in Jordan

3rd of February 2024

Four men from Guyana are reported to be missing. Picture Credits: Google Images

Guyana: Four people on rescue mission have gone missing

26th of November 2023

St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association, Anguilla Alumni Association Forge Innovative Partnership || Picture Courtesy: SKNRA

St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association, Anguilla Alumni Association Forge Innovative Partnership

21st of August 2023

Auckland: Over 100 Indian women celebrate PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on 100 episode

Auckland: Over 100 Indian women celebrate PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 100 episode

2nd of May 2023

Wishes pour on Saint Lucians on occasion of Christmas 2022

Wishes pour on Saint Lucians on occasion of Christmas 2022

26th of December 2022

Caribbean Airlines will resume its service to Cuba by next month

4th of November 2021