Antigua and Barbuda nominated in 7 categories for World Travel Awards 2025

With award-winning beaches, world-class sailing, luxurious accommodations, and warm hospitality, Antigua and Barbuda continue to attract travelers from around the globe.

Antigua and Barbuda has earned nominations in seven prestigious categories in the 2025 edition of the highly-anticipated World Travel Awards. These achievements highlight its growing appeal as a destination, marking a huge milestone for the tourism sector of the nation.

With award-winning beaches, world-class sailing, charm, luxurious accommodations, and warm hospitality, Antigua and Barbuda have attracted travellers from all over the world. The selection of the island in seven different categories outlines the growing and enhanced reputation of Antigua and Barbuda among not only the travellers but also the esteemed business and travel experts.

Nominations earned by Antigua and Barbuda for World Travel Awards 2025

The nominations earned by Antigua and Barbuda in the 2025 edition of World Travel Awards include,

· Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2025

· Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2025

· Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination 2025

· Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2025

· Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2025

· Caribbean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2025

· Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination 2025

Tourism Authority expressed delight

Emphasising on these nominations, the Marketing Communications Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Maria Blackman expressed excitement and appreciated the entire tourism department. He further said that these nominations reflect the charm, strong product offerings, and warm hospitality of our twin-island paradise.

He also expressed his honour to be recognized by the World Travel Awards and said that this award reflects that Antigua and Barbuda is amongst the best in the Caribbean. The Manager also urged the people to cast their vote for Antigua and Barbuda, aiming to help the secure these titles.

Blackman also aimed at inviting first-time travellers to the country, aiming to immerse them in all that Antigua and Barbuda has to offer. He added that he is looking forward for people to explore their rich cultural heritage, adventurous destinations and embrace romance in stunning island settings.

World Travel Awards 2025

The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel, tourism and hospitality industry. The 2025 edition of the World Travel Awards has announced to host its Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 at Cancún, Mexico. The world-class city will welcome travel and tourism figureheads for the red-carpet event on 27 September.