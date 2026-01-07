Dominica to welcome 14 cruise ships in one week

The influx of thousands of passengers is expected to benefit local businesses, including hotels, tour guides, taxi operators and restaurants.

7th of January 2026

Dominica: The island nation will be welcoming fourteen (14) more vessels in the second week of January 2026. These cruise ships are expected to bring thousands of passengers that will boost tourism and also benefit local businesses, including hotel owners, tour guides, taxi operators, local vendors, and restaurants.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica revealed the weekly cruise schedule from January 5 to January 11, 2026. It includes vessels of various sizes - MV Resilient Lady, MV Wind Spirit, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Amadea, MV Marella Discovery, MV Seabourn Ovation, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit, MV Le Ponant, MV Koningsdam, MV Silver Spirit, MS Vista, MV Marvella Explorer, and MV Aidaperla.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 05 2026 - January 11, 2026)

  • MV Resilient Lady

Date: January 5, 2026 

Passengers: 2770

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

  • MV Wind Spirit

Date: January 6, 2026 

Passengers: 156

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

  • MV Jewel of the Seas

Date: January 7, 2026 

Passengers: 2496

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

  • MV Amadea

Date: January 7, 2026 

Passengers: 964

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

  • MV Marella Discovery

Date: January 8, 2026 

Passengers: 2124

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

  • MV Seabourn Ovation

Date: January 8, 2026 

Passengers: 600

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

  • SY Sea Cloud

Date: January 8, 2026 

Passengers: 94

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 1:30 PM

  • SY Sea Cloud Spirit

Date: January 8, 2026 

Passengers: 94

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 1:30 PM

  • MV Le Ponant

Date: January 8, 2026 

Passengers: 65

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 12 AM, ETD: 10 PM

  • MV Koningsdam

Date: January 9, 2026 

Passengers: 2650

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

  • MV Silver Spirit

Date: January 9, 2026 

Passengers: 400

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

  • MS Vista

Date: January 10, 2026 

Passengers: 2388

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7 AM, ETD: 5 PM

  • MV Marvella Explorer

Date: January 10, 2026 

Passengers: 2253

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

  • MV Aidaperla

Date: January 11, 2026 

Passengers: 3256

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 10 PM

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Know here results of matches of Week 7 of Antigua Premier League. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Antigua Premier League Week 7 results, Know here

15th of January 2024

Philip Edward Davis (extreme left), Dr, Carla Barnett, Peter McConnell, Diandra Rowe, Floyd Green ( extreme right) Photo Credits: Google Images

Jamaican Farmers win awards at CARICOM Agricultural Event

17th of October 2023

Dwayne Kenny Mustafa George sworn in as govt Senator in Antigua and Barbuda || Picture Courtesy: OPM Antigua and Barbuda (facebook)

Dwayne Kenny Mustafa George sworn in as govt Senator in Antigua and Barbuda

4th of August 2023

PNC Menon, Indian businessman provides near 10M to Oman to construct homes for vulnerable || Picture Courtesy: ANI Twitter

PNC Menon, Indian businessman provides near OMR10M to Oman to construct homes for vulnerable

19th of April 2023

Dominica: Tourism Ministry launches “The Small Business One Stop” initiative

Dominica: Tourism Ministry launches “The Small Business One Stop” initiative

13th of August 2022

Haiti ends 2 weeks long rescue, search operation after quake

Death toll soars to 2,207 in Haiti after earthquake

23rd of August 2021

Rodney Charles, United National Congress MP from Naparima,

Keith Rowley is leading the worse-cabinet: Rodney Charles

4th of May 2021

Dr Denzil Douglas participates in 14th Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai to represent St Kitts and Nevis

7th of February 2025