Dominica to welcome 14 cruise ships in one week
The influx of thousands of passengers is expected to benefit local businesses, including hotels, tour guides, taxi operators and restaurants.
7th of January 2026
Dominica: The island nation will be welcoming fourteen (14) more vessels in the second week of January 2026. These cruise ships are expected to bring thousands of passengers that will boost tourism and also benefit local businesses, including hotel owners, tour guides, taxi operators, local vendors, and restaurants.
The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica revealed the weekly cruise schedule from January 5 to January 11, 2026. It includes vessels of various sizes - MV Resilient Lady, MV Wind Spirit, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Amadea, MV Marella Discovery, MV Seabourn Ovation, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit, MV Le Ponant, MV Koningsdam, MV Silver Spirit, MS Vista, MV Marvella Explorer, and MV Aidaperla.
Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 05 2026 - January 11, 2026)
- MV Resilient Lady
Date: January 5, 2026
Passengers: 2770
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM
- MV Wind Spirit
Date: January 6, 2026
Passengers: 156
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Jewel of the Seas
Date: January 7, 2026
Passengers: 2496
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Amadea
Date: January 7, 2026
Passengers: 964
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Marella Discovery
Date: January 8, 2026
Passengers: 2124
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Seabourn Ovation
Date: January 8, 2026
Passengers: 600
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- SY Sea Cloud
Date: January 8, 2026
Passengers: 94
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 1:30 PM
- SY Sea Cloud Spirit
Date: January 8, 2026
Passengers: 94
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 1:30 PM
- MV Le Ponant
Date: January 8, 2026
Passengers: 65
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA: 12 AM, ETD: 10 PM
- MV Koningsdam
Date: January 9, 2026
Passengers: 2650
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM
- MV Silver Spirit
Date: January 9, 2026
Passengers: 400
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MS Vista
Date: January 10, 2026
Passengers: 2388
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 7 AM, ETD: 5 PM
- MV Marvella Explorer
Date: January 10, 2026
Passengers: 2253
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM
- MV Aidaperla
Date: January 11, 2026
Passengers: 3256
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 10 PM
