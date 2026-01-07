Dominica to welcome 14 cruise ships in one week

The influx of thousands of passengers is expected to benefit local businesses, including hotels, tour guides, taxi operators and restaurants.

Dominica: The island nation will be welcoming fourteen (14) more vessels in the second week of January 2026. These cruise ships are expected to bring thousands of passengers that will boost tourism and also benefit local businesses, including hotel owners, tour guides, taxi operators, local vendors, and restaurants.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica revealed the weekly cruise schedule from January 5 to January 11, 2026. It includes vessels of various sizes - MV Resilient Lady, MV Wind Spirit, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Amadea, MV Marella Discovery, MV Seabourn Ovation, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit, MV Le Ponant, MV Koningsdam, MV Silver Spirit, MS Vista, MV Marvella Explorer, and MV Aidaperla.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 05 2026 - January 11, 2026)

MV Resilient Lady

Date: January 5, 2026

Passengers: 2770

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

MV Wind Spirit

Date: January 6, 2026

Passengers: 156

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Jewel of the Seas

Date: January 7, 2026

Passengers: 2496

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Amadea

Date: January 7, 2026

Passengers: 964

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Marella Discovery

Date: January 8, 2026

Passengers: 2124

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Seabourn Ovation

Date: January 8, 2026

Passengers: 600

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

SY Sea Cloud

Date: January 8, 2026

Passengers: 94

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 1:30 PM

SY Sea Cloud Spirit

Date: January 8, 2026

Passengers: 94

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 1:30 PM

MV Le Ponant

Date: January 8, 2026

Passengers: 65

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 12 AM, ETD: 10 PM

MV Koningsdam

Date: January 9, 2026

Passengers: 2650

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

MV Silver Spirit

Date: January 9, 2026

Passengers: 400

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MS Vista

Date: January 10, 2026

Passengers: 2388

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7 AM, ETD: 5 PM

MV Marvella Explorer

Date: January 10, 2026

Passengers: 2253

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

MV Aidaperla

Date: January 11, 2026

Passengers: 3256

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 10 PM