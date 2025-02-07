Dr Denzil Douglas participates in 14th Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai to represent St Kitts and Nevis

Dr. Denzil Douglas attended the 14th Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai, where he highlighted the event as an excellent platform for building connections and exploring business opportunities for St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas attended the 14th edition of the Global Blockchain Congress on Thursday. The event was held at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel where he was invited as a guest to represent St Kitts and Nevis under the Ministry of Investment and Economic Development.

Dr Douglas expressed delight and shared glimpses on Facebook, calling it a great platform to enhance connections and potential collaborations. He said that this is an opportunity to interact with the citizens that are residing in Dubai and people are looking for chances to expand their businesses.

He noted that St Kitts and Nevis has been working on their sustainable agenda with an intent to grow its economy that is resilient for the upcoming generation. Dr Denzil Douglas added that they used several digital tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technology for enhancing their economic conditions in the country.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has also been working to foster their networking conditions for assisting economic citizens. He said that the Ministry of Economic Development has encouraged the citizens to seek such progressive opportunities that will be helpful in generating employment opportunities.

Dr Douglas added that the growth in the digital economy will be driven by technology, aiming to enhance the access of the technological aspects to the citizens in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Blockchain Congress attended the event for the first time in Dubai and the series of the event will be hosted in Singapore and China. Dr Douglas added that St Kitts and Nevis has played a key role in enhancing the digital economic development, aiming for the overall advancement of the citizens, especially young entrepreneurs.

Minister Douglas added that they are hoping for the county to have global acceptability of CBI and the Global Virtual/Digital Citizen. He added that they are working to attain the realities of the cryptocurrency, aiming to foster the footprints of the country in the digitization.