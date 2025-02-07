Telemundo Reporter Adan Manzano Dies in New Orleans While Covering Super Bowl LIX

The Kenner Police Department discovered Manzano unresponsive before launching an investigation to determine the reason behind his death.

Sports reporter Adan Manzano from Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, just 27 years old, lost his life at the first light of morning in Kenner, Louisiana during his Super Bowl LIX coverage. The sports and media world remains stunned by the unexpected death of its well-known and respected reporter.

Adan Manzano’s Death as reported

The Kenner Police Department discovered Manzano unresponsive before launching an investigation to determine the reason behind his death. Medical personnel announced a lack of death cause, but authorities stated their finding showed no sign of physical damage on his body. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office team will perform an autopsy to determine the reasons behind his death.

Facts to Learn about Manzano

Adan Manzano worked at Telemundo Kansas City for three consecutive years. He received a promotion to become the anchor while he continued his role as reporting talent. The sports reporter displayed great passion in his work since he covered major sporting events. The broadcasting groups as well as their subject matter teams consider him gifted at his work and showed absolute professionalism. Telemundo Kansas City General Manager Steve Downing characterized him as "a true professional who was loved and appreciated by all" through his official statement.

A trail of tragedies

Months prior to his death his wife died in a vehicle accident that happened in Topeka Kansas during April 2024. Manzano departed this life while leaving a 2-year-old daughter behind thus making the sorrow even more intense for those who loved him.

Telemundo Kansas City has scheduled upcoming broadcasts dedicated to honoring Manzano's life work in journalism along with his achievements at sports broadcasting.

People from various walks of life including sports reporters and players together with sports fans continue to show their respect for Manzano by sharing their memories of his passionate dedication to sports reporting.