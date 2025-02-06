Commissioning of Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank to serve 1568 households in Grenada

The commissioning of the Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank will provide 360,000 gallons of water, significantly improving the quality of life for citizens.

National Water and Sewage Authority of Grenada is all set to mark the official commissioning ceremony of the Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank on Wednesday. This significant achievement is a part of the Grenada Climate Resilient Water Sector (G-CREWS) Project which will serve around 1568 households after commissioning.

As per the details, the commissioning of the Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank will offer 360,000 gallons of water to all the citizens, enhancing their overall quality of life. The tank is the first of nine state-of-the-art water storage facilities which will be constructed at strategic locations across Grenada and Carriacou.

Shedding light on the commissioning ceremony of the tank, the NAWASA Grenada called this project a significant milestone, noting that it will play a huge role in building a more sustainable and climate-resilient water system for future generations. They added that the commissioning of the water storage tank marks a crucial step forward in strengthening the nation’s water resilience, ensuring reliable access to clean water for all, even in the face of climate challenges.

Grenada Climate Resilient Water Sector (G-CREWS) Project

The G-CREWS (Grenada Climate Resilient Water Sector) project has been designed with a vision to increase climate change resilience in Grenada’s water sector. The project is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), and the Government of Grenada.

Under this project, the authorities aim to achieve their agenda of increasing climate resilient water by addressing resilience at the level of water governance, households, businesses and the water supply system.

Over the period of 6 years, the Government of Grenada in collaboration with the Grenada Development Bank and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), German Development Corporation (GIZ) has implemented project’s five crucial components including,

· Climate-Resilient Water Governance

· Climate-Resilient Water Users

· Climate-Resilient Water Supply System

· Additional Contributions of the Water Sector to Grenada’s NDC (financed by BMUB, Germany)

· Regional learning and replication (financed by BMUB, Germany)

The main motive of the implementation of this project is to tackle all the climate challenges that poses threat to water security of Grenada. Under these projects, the authorities aim to enhance the climate resilience, the people and ecosystem of Grenada.