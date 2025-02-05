Grenada's 'Building Back Better Project' progresses with 37 new homes under construction

Grenada has been marking significant and rapid progress under the ‘Building Back Better Project’ with over 37 new and prefabricated homes currently under construction. As per reports, some of these houses are nearing completion and will be ready to be handed over by the next week to the citizens who lost their livelihoods and shelter due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Sharing the details on the project, the Member of Parliament and Minister for Carriacou/PM affairs and local Government shed light on this initiative and called it crucial for rebuilding and creating stronger and more resilient communities for the future. Shedding light on the project, the Minister aimed at rebuilding all those homes with storm-resistant structures which faced severe destructions following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

He later reiterated their commitment to offer long-term security for all the affected residents. As per details, the Government of Grenada has spent around $13.1 million from September to 31st December, 2024 to assist over 200 families affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Emphasising on these accomplishments, Minister Tevin Andrews noted that this is a testament to their commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing their community after the devastation of Hurricane Beryl. He ensured to continuing to make significant progress with a vision to work tirelessly for the recovery of the island.

Features of new and refurbished houses under ‘Building Back Better Project’

These new fully furnished 3-bedroom homes handed over to the citizens will be equipped with fully installed and functional plumbing as well as safe and reliable electrical wiring throughout. Along with that, the houses will also be painted with a clean and finished polishing internally and externally.

The homes will also be installed with rainwater harvesting system, ensuring sustainable water solution for all the citizens. The bathrooms will be fully equipped with a toilet, shower and face basin, offering citizens with diverse facilities and amenities.

Shedding light on all these facilities and amenities, the Government of Grenada noted that they are committed to providing a comfortable and enhanced standard of living to all the families of the nation.

27 families received prefabricated homes

The Government of Grenada handed over keys to new prefabricated homes to 27 families in December 2024. These houses were completed with the help of a Trinidad and Tobago based organization named ‘Hands that Serve’. As per details, out of these 27 homes, 10 of them were installed at the new Dumfries housing site, while 17 on private lands.

As per the details, almost 95% of the housing stock on Carriacou and Petite Martinique was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Beryl. Therefore, the construction of these houses outlines the commitment of the government to working with local, regional and international organizations to rebuild the twin-isle constituency of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.