Palm Garden in Nevis transformed into luxury event space, Premier Brantley highlights economic boost

Palm Garden in Nevis has undergone a major transformation, becoming a luxurious space for events such as weddings, parties and private retreats. Premier Mark Brantley recently visited the villa and added that this major transformation would play a significant role in boosting tourism and economy of the country.

Sharing the glimpses of the Palm Gardens Nevis on his official Facebook handle, Premier Brantley noted that he was blown away by the multi-million-dollar investment. He expressed delight at witnessing such a remarkable transformation of the villa, noting that this development would generate several job opportunities, creating a major effect on the economy.

“Today I had the pleasure of visiting the brand-new development at Palm Gardens Nevis located in Upper Jessups,” said Premier Mark Brantley.

Premier Brantley noted that with the inclusion of Ram Bar and incredibly talented chefs, Palm Gardens will surely become a most attractive destination in St Kitts and Nevis.

Premier Mark Brantley acknowledged all -part of this construction

Premier Brantley lauded his friend Jacob Katsman and his team for showing their confidence in Nevis with this significant investment. He added that this crucial investment has played a significant role in transforming Palm Gardens into a luxurious space, allowing couples, families and group of friends to come together and enjoy unparalleled experience.

He added that this transformation would play a significant role in attracting large number of visitors, becoming a major tourist’s hub in the region.

Premier Brantley also highlighted about the unwavering hard work, efforts and determination of the local construction workers who have played a significant role in transforming the property. He added that the rehabilitation phase of Palm Gardens has created several job opportunities, addressing the unemployment gap in the country, paving the way for the growth and development of the nation.

He also acknowledged Mackie France for lending his expertise in hospitality to manage this iconic property. He asserted that this villa perched in the hills of Nevis will offer unforgettable experience to all. “It is the place where timeless elegance meets modern luxury. Surrounded by one of the largest private collections of palms in the Caribbean, this villa truly is a timeless retreat.”