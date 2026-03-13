Gas prices in Jamaica rise by $4.50 amid Middle East conflict

The prices have increased by $4.50 effective March 12, 2026, which has put a strain on the daily lives of people in terms of cost of living, transportation and cooking.

Jamaica: The citizens are currently facing major economic pressure as a result of sudden rise in gas prices, which include LPG, commercial gas, and petroleum products. The state-owned oil company named Petrojam, shared that gas prices in the island nation have increased as a result of the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel with Iran.

According to the details shared, the prices have increased by over four dollars (to be exact $4.50) effective March 12, 2026. This increase has put a strain on the daily lives of people in terms of cost of living, transportation and cooking.

Based on the latest ex-refinery costs update for this week, 90-octane gasoline at the pump saw an increase of $4.50 and will be sold for $166.32 per liter. Meanwhile, 87-octane also recorded an increase of $4.50 and will be sold for $158.88 per litre.

In addition, Automotive diesel will be sold for $ 171.25 per litre, while Ultra-low sulphur diesel will be sold for $ 178.09 per litre. Kerosene has also been increased by $4.50 and is now available for purchase at $ 160.64 per litre.

The propane liquid petroleum would be sold for $73.99 per litre, increased by $3.06, and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.21 per litre, also gone up by $3.06.

The Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Fayval Williams, addressed the issue of increasing gas prices during a post Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Gathered at the Jamaica House, she told the media and the public that the Net International Reserves (NIR) currently stands at US$6.8 billion as a protective measure against sudden increase in oil prices.

The ongoing Middle East conflict is affecting the economies of many countries, due to increase in gas prices across the world. Governments are working continuously to address the situation and to prevent their economies from getting negatively affected.